Preview: Sabres at Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres look to continue their success on the road when they visit the Atlantic Division-rival Boston Bruins on Monday. Buffalo extended its road winning streak to three games and improved to 4-1-2 overall away from home on Saturday when it rallied for two goals in the third period at Ottawa to post a 2-1 triumph.

Kyle Okposo, who began the Sabres' comeback versus the Senators 67 seconds into the final session, leads the team with five goals - four of which have come in his last five contests. Boston has struggled at home in the early going, falling to 1-3-0 with its third straight setback at TD Garden - a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. The defeat snapped the Bruins' three-game winning streak that concluded a four-game road trip which began with an identical 5-2 setback in New York. David Pastrnak enters Monday's matchup with a three-game goal-scoring streak after netting his team-leading seventh of the season versus the Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS, MSG-B (Buffalo), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-4-2): Buffalo could stand to receive some scoring from its blue line, as the team's defensemen have yet to register a goal through 11 games. Rasmus Ristolainen has been doing a fine job setting up tallies, however, as the 22-year-old Finn entered Sunday one assist behind New York's Ryan McDonagh and Duncan Keith of Chicago (nine apiece) for the league lead among blue-liners. Matt Moulson has been a force on the power play, scoring all four of his goals on the season with the man advantage to leave him one shy of his total in 158 games over the previous two campaigns.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (6-5-0): Boston has work to do on its power play as it has gone just 3-for-38 (7.9 percent) to rank 29th in the league. To make matters worse, it is tied for first with three short-handed goals allowed after surrendering a pair in Saturday's loss. Ryan Spooner has scored two of the Bruins' man-advantage goals, tying him with David Krejci (two assists) for first on the team in power-play points.

OVERTIME

1. Boston LW Brad Marchand has cooled down after registering five points in the season opener but still leads the team with 13 and is riding a three-game streak.

2. Buffalo G Robin Lehner has allowed fewer than three goals in each of his last five starts is just 3-2-0 in that span.

3. Marchand and Pastrnak (10) are the only members of the Bruins with more than four points.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Bruins 3