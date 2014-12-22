Bruins rally to defeat Sabres in OT

BOSTON -- On the verge of suffering a painful defeat at the hands of a weaker and depleted opponent, the Boston Bruins came through with two points on Sunday night.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored his second goal of the game with 1:31 left in regulation and right winger Loui Ericsson then delivered with 2:46 remaining in overtime to give the Bruins a 4-3 victory over the shorthanded Buffalo Sabres.

It was Ericsson’s second OT goal in the last three games.

“It’s always fun to score those important goals,” he said. “I don’t know why it’s been that way but hopefully it continues like that.”

The win was only the fourth in the last 13 games for the Bruins and was also their fourth straight over Buffalo, their longest streak over the Sabres in almost 20 years. It was only the fourth time in 13 games the Bruins (17-14-3) scored more than two goals.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Bruins

Hamilton, who also had an assist, fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Jhonas Enroth after the Bruins had pulled goaltender Tuukka Rask. Erickson then took a pass from left winger Milan Lucic, broke in and, as defenseman Josh Gorges caught up, swept his seventh goal of the season past Enroth.

“It’s huge if you don’t get the two points,” said Lucic.

Added defenseman/captain Zdeno Chara, who picked up his second assist of the game on the winner: “It was really a positive, especially any time you score with the extra attacker. You’re feeding off that. You have the energy.”

The Sabres, who have what they think is the flu -- and not the mumps that are affecting the rest of the league -- and injuries running through the team, put up a great fight and deserved a better fate in suffering their third straight loss after four wins in a row.

“Just the way the game ended you’re disappointed, but the effort, we couldn’t ask for more,” said Buffalo coach Ted Nolan. “They gave us everything they had ... all things being equal, I thought we did a great job.”

Already hurting and sick enough to be dressing some players in a different locker room, the Sabres lost right winger Brian Gionta and left winger Marcus Foligno on the same high hit by Boston defenseman Matt Bartkowski in the first period.

Gionta was knocked silly on the hit, Foligno stepped in and was injured in a fight with Bartkowski. Nolan said Gionta still wasn’t feeling well after the game and added Foligno will be out “a while.”

“The head hits are dangerous hits so we’ll let the league look at that and make the correct call,” said Nolan.

Enroth, who played a strong game before allowing the winner, didn’t know until 5 p.m. he was playing and played because Michal Neuvirth was sick and too weak to play.

Center Tim Schaller, who hails from nearby Merrimack, N.H., and played his college hockey at Providence, beat Rask on a wraparound 1:27 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

As television cameras showed Schaller’s parents in the stands, teammate Ryan Flynn, who assisted on the goal, retrieved the puck.

Defensemen Andres Meszaros, a former Bruin, and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres (13-19-2), while left winger Chris Kelly also scored for the Bruins, his first goal in 23 games.

The Bruins, 0 of 11 in the last five games and 1 of 29 in the last 15, actually scored twice on the same power play to take the lead. First, right winger Reilly Smith’s shot from the blue line beat Enroth, but Eriksson was called for obstructing Enroth, on what appeared to be a clean play. Center Carl Soderberg then hit Hamilton for the goal that counted.

NOTES: Like so many NHL teams, illness is sweeping through the Sabres, but LW Matt Moulson and RW Patrick Kaleta, who didn’t make the trip, apparently don’t have the mumps, the illness traveling through the NHL. “Right now they tell us that mumps doesn’t have symptoms like the guys are having,” coach Ted Nolan said before the game. “It’s flu-like symptoms.” ... Nolan was also missing D Tyler Myers, out with a lower-body injury but in line to play Tuesday night at Detroit; while Buffalo recalled D Mark Pysyk and F Tim Schaller. Mike Weber, who missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury, may also return on Tuesday. ... Boston D Matt Bartkowski played in his 100th game and was ejected early after knocking Brian Gionta silly with a high hit and then fighting Lw Marcus Foligno, who came to Gionta’s defense. It was Bartkowski’s first NHL fight. ... The Bruins finish their pre-Christmas schedule by hosting the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.