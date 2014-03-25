Preview: Sabres at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to complete a sweep of the four-game season series when they host the cellar-dwelling Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Montreal, which ended Boston’s 12-game winning streak on Monday, was held to fewer than four goals in each of the first three meetings but allowed a total of three tallies en route to three victories. Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher have two goals apiece in the series while defenseman Andrei Markov has collected four assists.

Buffalo continues its five-game road trip having lost eight of its last nine overall contests. Three days after ending a seven-game slide Thursday in Edmonton, the Sabres built an early two-goal lead at Vancouver before dropping a 4-2 decision. Tyler Ennis scored his team-leading 19th goal against the Canucks and also tops the team with 38 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), TSN, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-43-8): Buffalo fell to 1-2-0 on its trek Sunday as it was limited to fewer than three goals for the ninth time in 11 games this month, with each of those results being losses. Cody Hodgson trails Ennis by three goals and two points but has recorded just one assist in his last six contests and two in his last nine. Jhonas Enroth, who has not played since March 16 due to a lower-body injury, allowed five goals on 41 shots in a pair of losses to Montreal this season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (40-26-7): Montreal pulled even in points with Tampa Bay but still trails the Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division as it has played one more game. Rookie Michael Bournival received 13 minutes of ice time in his return to the lineup Monday. The 21-year-old left wing had missed 14 games with a concussion, last playing on Feb. 6 against Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal RW Dale Weise (cross-check) and LW Travis Moen (fight) both were taken out of Monday’s victory in the first period by Boston’s Kevan Miller. Each player suffered an undisclosed injury and did not return.

2. The Sabres have lost five of their last six road games.

3. Canadiens C Lars Eller missed Monday’s victory with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Sabres 2