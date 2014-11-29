Preview: Sabres at Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres can complete a surprising home-and-home sweep of the Montreal Canadiens when they visit the Bell Centre on Saturday. The Canadiens lead the Atlantic Division but have lost their last two games - both on the road. Buffalo defeated Montreal 2-1 on Friday for its fourth win in five games, but still resides in the division’s basement.

The Sabres remain the only team in the league with fewer than 40 goals and their minus-34 goal differential is a league-low. Montreal has a precarious plus-3 goal differential, which is very low for a division leader. Fortunately for the Canadiens, their 9-3-0 home record matches up very well against Buffalo’s 3-7-0 road mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, City, MSG-Buffalo

ABOUT THE SABRES (7-14-2): Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist versus Montreal to improve his team-leading point total to 15. Drew Stafford left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury but felt well enough to travel to Montreal with the team. Defenseman Tyler Myers played Friday after missing Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (16-7-1): Defenseman Tom Gilbert was a healthy scratch Friday for the first time since joining Montreal. Eric Tangradi made his Canadiens debut, recording a shot and two hits in 8:54 time on ice. Dustin Tokarski is likely to start Saturday after Carey Price was in net Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Another Sabres victory would leave the team six points out of seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

2. Montreal has one loss in its last six home games.

3. Buffalo has scored seven goals in its last seven meetings with the Canadiens.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 1