Preview: Sabres at Canadiens

Barring a miraculous closing run down the stretch, the Montreal Canadiens will be spectators once the playoffs come around, but at least the team has managed to regain some of its mojo at home. The Canadiens look to continue their recent hot stretch at the Bell Centre when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Montreal, which is seven points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, returned from an ugly 0-3-1 road trip by skating to a 4-3 overtime victory over Dallas on Tuesday night. The victory boosted the Canadiens’ record to 6-0-1 in their last seven home games, but they have had their issues against the Sabres. Buffalo beat Montreal twice in a 10-day span last month and has won five of the last six matchups, including its last three trips to the Bell Centre. The Sabres had a four-game point streak halted in Tuesday’s 4-2 home loss to the New York Rangers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, RDS, Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE SABRES (27-32-9): Buffalo rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Toronto in a shootout Monday, but was unable to dig itself from three goals down against the Rangers, failing to score in the first period for the 24th time in 35 home games. “We’re a confident group in the fact we know we’re not out of a game,” Sabres captain Brian Gionta said. “But when things aren’t going our way and we lose some momentum, we have to stop that quicker.” Goaltender Robin Lehner was unhappy after he was yanked early in the second period Tuesday, but coach Dan Bylsma said he will start versus Montreal.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (31-30-6): Alex Galchenyuk is on a white-hot goal-scoring spree, notching the overtime game-winning tally as part of yet another two-goal night in Tuesday’s victory. Galchenyuk has pumped in nine goals in the past seven games - scoring twice in four of them - to increase his career-high total to 23. “The way he was at the beginning of the season and the way he is right now - he’s a completely different player,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “In the past, he had nice two- or three-game stretches. This last month, he’s been able to maintain a high standard of play.”

OVERTIME

1. Galchenyuk scored two goals in Montreal’s two losses to Buffalo last month.

2. Sabres F Johan Larsson has scored three times in the past four games.

3. The Canadiens are 0-for-16 on the power play over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 2