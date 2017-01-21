Preview: Sabres at Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres attempt to halt a four-game road slide when they begin a month-ending four-game trek Saturday against the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo has gone 0-3-1 away from home since opening January with a 4-1 triumph at the New York Rangers but is coming off Friday's overtime victory at home over Detroit.

Ryan O'Reilly tied the contest with a little over four minutes left in the third period and set up Kyle Okposo's goal at 4:34 of the extra session to help the Sabres end the month with a perfect 4-0-0 record at home. Montreal is looking to put together its first winning streak since the beginning of January after posting a 3-1 victory at New Jersey on Friday. Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal and set up two others while captain Max Pacioretty netted his team-leading 21st tally for the Canadiens, who haven't recorded consecutive wins since starting the month with three in a row. Montreal can enter Saturday's contest feeling good about its power play, as it went 3-for-7 versus the Devils to mark the first time this season it converted three times in a game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), Sportsnet, TVAS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE SABRES (18-18-9): Okposo, who leads the team with 14 goals and 30 points, has tallied in back-to-back contests after enduring a five-game drought. The 28-year-old right wing gave Buffalo 11 players with a game-winning goal with his tally on Friday and is one point away from 400 for his career. Sam Reinhart scored his 10th goal in the win over the Red Wings, becoming just the fourth member of the team to reach double digits while extending his career-best home point streak to six games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (28-13-6): Shea Weber has scored a team-high nine of his 11 goals this season on the power play, which puts him two behind league-leader Brayden Schenn of Philadelphia. The 31-year-old defenseman has reached double digits in man-advantage tallies four times over his 11 seasons with Nashville, recording a career-high 14 last campaign. Alexander Radulov ended his four-game point drought Friday by notching three assists for his ninth multi-point performance of the season - and third three-point effort.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres LW Matt Moulson played in his 600th NHL game on Friday while D Justin Falk, who notched an assist, appeared in his 200th career contest.

2. The 30-year-old Radulov, who is in his first NHL season since 2011-12 with Nashville, will play in his 200th career game on Saturday.

3. Buffalo, which could be without D Jake McCabe due to a shoulder injury he suffered against Detroit, recalled G Linus Ullmark from Rochester on Friday morning but assigned him to the American Hockey League club later in the day.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Sabres 1