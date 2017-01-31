Preview: Sabres at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens hold a comfortable lead atop the Atlantic Division but have gone more than three weeks without winning back-to-back games as they prepare to host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Canadiens have been ravaged by injuries but are getting reinforcements back in the first game after All-Star break.

Since opening 2017 with three straight victories, Montreal is 4-5-1 over its last 10 games, including a 3-2 overtime home loss to Buffalo on Jan. 21. However, defensemen Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn are close to returning and center David Desharnais, out since Dec. 6, is expected back in the lineup Tuesday. The Sabres won three straight overtime games before a 4-3 loss at Dallas heading into the All-Star Game and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic, although they are only seven points out of the second wild card. "We've put ourselves in a position to do something after, you know, losing a lot of games that we needed and we're still in position to make a run," center Jack Eichel said. "You just need to be rattling off wins here."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), RDS, Sportsnet East (Montreal)

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-19-9): Buffalo ranks 24th in the league in scoring, but is displaying more prowess at the offensive end in January with at least three goals in 10 of its last 12 games. Leading the charge is Evander Kane, who scored twice in Dallas and has potted all 14 of his goals since Dec. 3. "I think I can score goals in a lot of different ways -- going to the net, using my shot, finishing plays in tight," Kane said. "I am just playing right now the way I know I’m capable of playing."

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (29-14-7): While Montreal awaits the return of Markov and Pateryn, it will get its first look at defenseman Nikita Nesterov, acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday. "Nesterov will play (Tuesday). He gives us a little more depth, which is important," coach Michel Therrien said. "Especially with all the guys we have coming back, he'll up the level of internal competition and coaches always love that." In his third season, Nesterov has established a career high with 12 points in 35 games.

OVERTIME

1. Kane has two goals and four assists during a three-game point streak.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price is 13-11-8 despite a 2.00 goals-against average versus Buffalo.

3. Eichel has yet to score in six games versus Montreal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 1