Flynn nets winner as Sabres defeat Canadiens in shootout

MONTREAL -- As the temperatures get colder outside, the Buffalo Sabres are starting to turn up the heat.

Center Brian Flynn scored the lone goal in the shootout, in the fifth round, to give the Sabres a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. With the victory, Buffalo swept the back-to-back, home-and-home set with Montreal and picked up its fifth win in its last six games.

“We battled hard,” said right winger -- and former Canadiens captain -- Brian Gionta. “At times we got away from our game but we stuck with it. We got the lead in the third, gave it away and got behind, and we still stuck with it. I like the way our team’s growing. Earlier in the year, we might have folded (but tonight) we stuck with it and found a way to win.”

Flynn, center Zemgus Girgensons and right winger Chris Stewart scored for Buffalo (8-4-12) in regulation.

The Canadiens got goals from right winger Brendan Gallagher, who on Saturday received a six-year contract extension, center Lars Eller and left winger Max Pacioretty.

Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves for Montreal (16-7-2), which has now lost three straight for the second time this season.

“It’s too bad that we weren’t able to come away with the win on home ice,” Gallagher said. “It’s a little disappointing but at the same time, you have to give them credit. They’re playing well. For us, it’s just important to get back to playing our hockey.”

Just as they did the previous night in Buffalo, the Sabres broke a scoreless tie in the first period.

Left winger Nicolas Deslauriers fed center Tyler Ennis in the slot. Tokarski made the save on Ennis’ shot, but Girgensons got a piece of the rebound, which deflected up and into the net at 14:03.

At 7:51 of the second, a lengthy video review confirmed Gallagher’s sixth goal of the season. Stationed near the bottom of the left circle with his back to the net, the winger spun around and took a shot on Enroth. The puck hit the left post and crossed the goal line before hitting the knob of Enroth’s stick and bouncing back out.

Stewart put Buffalo up 2-1 at 5:57 of the third period. After blocking Gallagher’s shot in the Sabres end, left winger Marcus Foligno poked the puck up to the blue line. Stewart picked it up and, with Canadiens defensemen Bryan Allen and Mike Weaver on him, broke in and beat Tokarski lower stick side.

The Canadiens then turned it on, peppering goaltender Jhonas Enroth, who faced 19 shots in the final frame alone and stopped 41 on the night overall in his fifth straight start.

“I think it’s great,” Stewart said of his netminder’s effort. “Goaltending hasn’t been an issue for us all year. Our goalies have been battling and pushing each other. They really come to work every day and now we’re reaping the benefits.”

Eller evened it up less than two minutes later. After taking the puck from left winger Brandon Prust, Eller went behind the net to the right circle, where he spun around and took a shot that hit Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov’s skate before going into the net.

The Canadiens took their first lead of the game at 13:15 when Pacioretty finished off a rebound of right winger Dale Weise’s shot, beating Enroth glove side.

Less than a minute later, Flynn made it 3-3 off a feed from behind the net by right winger Brian Gionta, who found him in front for his third of the season.

“We had peaks and valleys tonight and that’s not the way we want to play,” Pacioretty said. “We want to put the pressure on for 60 minutes and against any team in this league, if you don’t you’re going to end up with some losses and that’s what happened this weekend.”

NOTES: Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced just before the game that the club signed RW Brendan Gallagher to a six-year contract extension. Gallagher was eligible to be a restricted free agent next summer. ... Buffalo D Josh Gorges, traded to the Sabres by the Canadiens in July, was forced to sit out Saturday’s game as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The Sabres also scratched RW Drew Stafford and D Andrej Meszaros, both dealing with injuries. ... Montreal used the same lineup as Friday, with D Tom Gilbert sitting out a second straight game as a healthy scratch. ... Sabres RW and former Canadiens captain Brian Gionta appeared in his 800th game.