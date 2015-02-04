Sabres edge Habs, end 14-game losing streak

MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres finally won a game.

Three first-period goals were all the scoring the Sabres needed to lift them to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, snapping Buffalo’s 14-game losing streak.

”It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks, no doubt,“ defenseman Josh Gorges, a former Canadien, said of his Sabres team, which tasted victory for the first time since Dec. 27. ”We’ve had games where we played well in spurts, but then we always seem to find a way to beat ourselves. We have mental lapses that cost us.

“When you get into those situations, you become a little bit of a fragile team, especially with how young of a team we are. Any time any kind of adversity hit us over the course of a game, we seemed to crumble. So to get this win, take a little bit of the weight off, was big for our confidence.”

Right wingers Drew Stafford and Brian Gionta and left winger Matt Moulson provided the offense, and goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 32 saves for the Sabres (15-33-3).

Goalie Carey Price stopped 15 shots for Montreal (32-15-3), which dropped its second straight to one of the league’s basement dwellers.

“Things were going so well for us,” said left winger Max Pacioretty of the Canadiens, who blew a two-goal lead in falling to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. “Obviously, last game we didn’t give it our best, and it was a little bit unfortunate, and tonight our start was unfortunate, but the only way to dig yourselves out of it is through hard work, and we did that in the third. It just wasn’t enough time, and we couldn’t find a way to put one by (Enroth).”

Left winger Brandon Prust and center David Desharnais scored for Montreal, which saw the Sabres take seven of eight points in the season series.

For the sixth consecutive game, the Sabres opened the scoring. After dumping the puck in, center Cody Hodgson beat defenseman P.K. Subban in a battle in the corner and fed Stafford in the slot. Price made the save on his initial shot, but the rebound found the winger again, and Stafford scored at 5:21 of the first period.

Prust tied it up less than three minutes later. Coming out of the penalty box, the Canadiens winger took Sabres blue-liner Tyler Myers out of the play with a neutral-zone hit, creating a two-on-one with Desharnais. The center stayed patient before finally dishing off to Prust for his fourth of the season.

Moulson’s first goal since Dec. 15 put the Sabres up 2-1 at 14:53. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov couldn’t control a pass from center Torrey Mitchell, but Moulson was there to pick up the loose puck, spinning around to beat Price five-hole.

Gionta extended the Sabres’ lead when his bad angle shot from the left circle went off Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu’s skate and through Price’s legs at 19:19.

“I liked our effort in the second and third period,” Canadiens right winger Dale Weise said. “We had a few good chances in the first, myself included, that could have given us the lead, and we just didn’t score. I thought their goalie played unbelievable. Enroth seems to have our number.”

Desharnais brought Montreal within one at 4:50 of the third period. Enroth made the save on Pacioretty’s shot from just outside the left circle, but the rebound hit the skate of a streaking Desharnais, in a battle with Gorges, and wound up in the back of the net.

“We showed some composure in that second period,” Gionta said. “We knew they were going to come out hard, being down like they were. Minus those eight or nine minutes in the third period, even though we were hemmed in our own zone there, we kept our composure and were able to finish a game. The last two minutes is how we want to play with (a lead).”

NOTES: Called up from AHL Hamilton on Monday night, Montreal LW Jacob De La Rose made his NHL debut. ... The Sabres scratched D Andre Benoit and D Andrej Meszaros. ... Montreal scratched D Mike Weaver, C Manny Malhotra and LW Michael Bournival. ... Buffalo D Josh Gorges, recovering from injury the last time the Sabres visited Montreal, played his first game at the Bell Centre since the Canadiens traded him last June. ... Sabres G Michal Neuvirth sat out his fourth straight game dealing with a lower-body injury sustained during the All-Star break. ... Prior to the game, Montreal G Carey Price was honored as the Canadiens’ player of the month for January, an honor he earned every month so far this season (four times).