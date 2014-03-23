Preview: Sabres at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks may welcome back a pair of familiar faces to the lineup for Sunday’s home contest against the Buffalo Sabres. Daniel Sedin and Ryan Kesler are in line to return from nine- and four-game absences, respectively, as the Canucks continue their push for a postseason spot. Sedin, who is mired in a 22-game goalless drought, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury while Kesler has been idled by a sprained knee.

Vancouver has countered a pitiful 1-10-1 stretch with four victories in its last seven contests - including a 2-0 triumph over Nashville on Wednesday. Buffalo, which knows a thing or two about pronounced struggles, saw its seven-game losing streak come to an end with a 3-1 victory over Edmonton on Thursday. The Sabres’ scoring output was exactly half of their total from the previous seven contests.

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-42-8): Cory Conacher ended a 27-game goalless drought in spectacular fashion, scoring twice while adding an assist for his best performance since being claimed off waivers from Ottawa. “Maybe this was the game I needed to open the flood gates a bit,” said Conacher, who hadn’t tallied since Dec. 28. An interesting choice of headgear aided in the special night for the 5-foot-8 Conacher, who played it up for the cameras after wearing the helmet belonging to 6-7 enforcer John Scott.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (32-30-10): Kesler gave fans quite a scare approximately 10 minutes into Saturday’s open practice as his knee appeared to buckle and he promptly left the ice. The veteran made a quick return and was able to complete the practice without issue. “It’s coming along nicely,” Kesler said, “and I‘m going to see how I feel when I wake up tomorrow.” Eddie Lack turned aside all 30 shots he faced on Wednesday but was a spectator in Vancouver’s previous trip to Western New York as Roberto Luongo kept Buffalo at bay in the Canucks’ 3-0 victory on Oct. 17.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver RW Alex Burrows (hand) was absent from practice the last two days and is uncertain to play versus Buffalo.

2. Sabres RW Drew Stafford has scored five goals in his last seven contests but has yet to tally in four career games against the Canucks.

3. Vancouver rookie LW Nicklas Jensen is riding a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist) and has recorded one in five of his seven contests this season.

PREDICTION: Canucks 5, Sabres 1