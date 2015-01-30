Preview: Sabres at Canucks

When Ryan Miller faces his former team for the first time Friday night, he’ll do so with an opportunity to extend its franchise-worst losing skid. Miller will be between the pipes for the Vancouver Canucks as they host a Buffalo Sabres team that has dropped 13 consecutive games and hasn’t earned even a single point in over a month. Buffalo continued its winless 2015 Thursday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Edmonton Oilers for its 13th straight road defeat.

Miller spent nine seasons with the Sabres - leading them to conference final appearances in 2006 and 2007 - before being dealt to St. Louis last season and eventually signing with the Canucks in the offseason. He’ll be tasked with keeping Buffalo at bay in an effort to help the Canucks end a two-game losing skid that has seen them get outscored by an 8-1 margin. It’s the second of a six-game homestand for the Canucks, who opened with a 4-0 loss to Anaheim.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), SNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-32-3): Miller’s focus may be on the thrill of facing his former teammates, but Buffalo has a much more pressing concern - namely, earning some points for the first time since beating the New York Islanders back on Dec. 27. The Sabres have been outscored 56-19 during the franchise-record skid, and was handily outplayed Thursday night by an Edmonton club that has been dreadful in its own right. Things don’t get much easier from here, with Buffalo’s next four games coming against Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas and the Islanders.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (26-17-3): Miller joked earlier in the week that it might be tempting for him to play the puck to the guys in the Sabres uniforms. “I identified myself for so long as a Sabre,” Miller told reporters. “It’s going to be a little bit strange, but I have aligned myself with this organization and the goals we have here. I identify myself now as proud to be a Canuck and working toward our goals here.” Miller will be hoping for better support from a Vancouver team averaging just 21.4 shots over its past five games.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks own the league’s best penalty kill (87.9 percent), while the Sabres are last in power-play success (10.4 percent).

2. The home team is 11-3-1 in the last 15 meetings.

3. The Sabres are 12-49-4 away from Buffalo since the start of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Sabres 1