Preview: Sabres at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to halt their five-game slide when they continue their four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. After going 0-1-2 over the final three contests of a four-game road trip, Vancouver opened its string at home with losses to Dallas and Boston, allowing a total of eight goals while scoring only two.

The Canucks were shut out by the Bruins on Saturday, marking the second time in four games the club was blanked. Buffalo had its four-game point streak snapped Sunday in a 4-2 defeat at Edmonton. The Sabres had gone 3-0-1 over their previous four after enduring a six-game skid. Buffalo skated away with a 3-2 home victory over Vancouver on Nov. 7 as defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen completed his two-goal performance with 16.8 seconds remaining in the third period to snap a tie.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SABRES (11-13-3): Ryan O‘Reilly and Jack Eichel scored in Sunday’s defeat to remain tied for the team lead in goals with nine. O‘Reilly’s tally came on the power play, giving him a 5-3 advantage over the rookie in that category. The potential family reunion did not take place Sunday as Cal O‘Reilly was a healthy scratch after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League a day earlier.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-11-8): Chris Higgins and defenseman Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Saturday after missing time with injuries and combined to post a minus-5 rating. Hutton registered two of Vancouver’s 17 shots on goal. Captain Henrik Sedin trails twin brother Daniel (29) by three points for first on the team but has recorded one more assist (18).

OVERTIME

1. The Sedins have combined to register 21 of their 55 points on the power play.

2. Ryan O‘Reilly has recorded two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak.

3. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata is tied with New Jersey’s Jordin Tootoo for the worst plus/minus rating in the NHL at minus-17.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Sabres 2