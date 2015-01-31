Canucks shake off slow start to beat Buffalo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The relief felt by the Vancouver Canucks only added to the Buffalo Sabres’ frustration.

The Canucks shook off a slow start and took control of the game with a pair of power-play goals in the second period to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 Friday night.

Rookie center Bo Horvat kick-started the Canucks by tying the game 1-1 during a scramble with just 24 seconds left in the first period. The win snapped a three-game, home-losing streak for Vancouver.

“It may not have started the way we wanted it to but by the end of it we were playing really well,” said Horvat, who scored his fourth goal of the season.

“Having that goal, we were feeling good about ourselves. It helped our confidence as a team and got the guys going.”

The struggling Sabres suffered their 14th consecutive loss. Buffalo inched closer to the NHL record of 17 consecutive defeats.

”It stings for sure,“ said right winger Chris Stewart, who scored both Buffalo goals on the power play. ”It’s such a good group of guys in this room. No one is happy about it.

“It’s disgusting if you think about it. It’s not from a lack of effort. Teams kick you when you’re down and they’re not going to take it easy on you. No one wants to be the team that gives up that losing streak. We have to forget about this one tonight.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Canucks

Defenseman Yannick Weber and center Nick Bonino scored power-play goals 3:36 apart in the second period for Vancouver. Left winger Chris Higgins scored his first goal in 13 games and added an assist while right winger Radim Vrbata scored into an empty net.

Higgins was happy to end his scoring drought.

”It’s been a while,“ he said. ”The game’s not all about scoring, but I think I have to produce at a better clip for our team to go a long way this year.

“You put a lot of pressure on yourself, but that’s what makes it fun playing a team game.”

Over the last few games Bonino has rang shots off the post and cross-bar. Against the Sabres he batted a pass from center Henrik Sedin out of the air past Buffalo goaltender Matt Hackett.

“It’s the nice shots that don’t go in, the greasy ugly rebounds that do,” said Bonino, who has 11 goals on the season.

“You have to go to the net. I was happy that one went in.”

Canuck goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 20 shots in his first game against his former team. Miller played 11 seasons with Buffalo before being traded to St. Louis late last season. He then signed with Vancouver as a free agent in the summer.

“I‘m not going to lie, it was a little bit weird looking down the ice and seeing that jersey,” said Miller. “But it just turns into a hockey game and you want to win, you want to compete. It was nice to get that win.”

The Sabres dominated most of the first period, then watched the Canucks take over the game in the second. Right winger Brian Gionta blamed himself for taking a penalty that set up the Canucks second power-play goal.

”I put that on myself,“ said the Sabres’ captain. ”Bad penalty there and it cost us the game.

“You go down 3-1, we’re struggling right now, that definitely hurts. We battled, we tried. We just have to have find ways to get a win, no matter what.”

Hackett, playing in his first NHL game since suffering a major knee injury last April, stopped 33 shots.

The Canucks set seventh in the Western Conference with 57 points from a 27-17-3 record.

The Sabres remain last in the NHL with a 14-33-3 record for 31 points.

Bonino said the Canucks didn’t take the Sabres lightly.

“We didn’t overlook them,” he said. “We let in a goal early, it woke us up. Then we played well after that.”

NOTES: The Canucks called up D Adam Clendening from the AHL Rockford IceHogs on Friday after acquiring him in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for D Gustav Forsling. ... With RW Brad Richardson (lower body) and RW Derek Dorsett (upper body) out, Vancouver dressed Latvian LW Ronalds Kenins after being called up from the AHL Utica Comets. ... The Canucks scored one goal in their previous three home games. ... Vancouver’s homestand continues Sunday against the Minnesota Wild in a game scheduled to start in the afternoon because of the Super Bowl. ... Former Canucks C Cody Hodgson was a scratch for the Sabres. ... Buffalo rookie D Nikita Zadorov returned to the lineup after being suspended for missing practice Monday. ... G Michal Neuvirth is out of the Buffalo lineup with a lower-body injury. ... The Sabres are last in the NHL in offense and on the power play. ... The Sabres, coming off a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday, were playing their 12th of 19 back-to-back games. ... Buffalo’s five-game road trip ends Tuesday in Montreal. ... The Canucks play in Buffalo on Feb. 26.