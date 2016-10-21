Canucks top Sabres to become last unbeaten team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The result was the same, but the Vancouver Canucks followed a different path to win their fourth consecutive game and tie a franchise record for the best start to a season.

Jannik Hansen collected his 100th career goal, and Daniel Sedin scored the Canucks' first power-play goal of the season as Vancouver defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Thursday night.

The Canucks improved to 4-0-0, leaving them as the NHL's only undefeated team. The last time Vancouver started a season 4-0-0 was 1992.

Maybe more important, the Canucks opened the scoring for the first time this year and held a 2-0 lead in the third period. Vancouver trailed going into the third period of the first three games, then won twice in overtime and once in a shootout.

"We don't want to be coming from behind in the third period every single game," Hansen said. "It's not feasible. It's not something you can do over a long stretch.

"You have to be able to get a lead and hold onto it."

Hansen's goal at 11:10 of the second period ended a string of 218 minutes, 22 seconds this season in which Vancouver played without a lead.

Hansen shrugged off the importance of his 100th goal.

"It's one of those milestones that is more appreciated once you are done playing," he said. "Right now, it's another number."

The Canucks were 0-for-12 on the power play before Sedin scored through a crowd on a seeing-eye shot off a rebound at 9:10 of the third period. The goal put Vancouver in front 2-0.

"We changed a few things in the third," said Sedin, who notched his second goal of the season. "I thought that kick-started things for us."

It also was the first power-play goal Buffalo allowed after killing 11 penalties this season.

The Sabres outshot the Canucks 21-14 over the last two periods. Vancouver needed some big saves from goaltender Jacob Markstrom to hold onto the win.

"Our work ethic is there," said Markstrom, who made 26 saves in his third consecutive start. "They took over a little bit after we scored that goal in the second.

"They really pushed back, and the guys did a good job of blocking shots and letting me see the shots."

Brandon Sutter, who assisted on both Vancouver goals, said the Canucks need to be better defensively.

"We don't want to spend that much time in our zone," he said. "They came a lot harder in the third.

"We found different ways to win these four games. Getting that lead is good. We have to learn how to play with it."

Rookie Nicholas Baptiste was credited with scoring the lone goal for Buffalo (1-2-1).

The goal came during a scramble at 11:23 of the third period. Baptiste, who was behind the Vancouver goal, threw puck out front that bounced off a couple players. Replays appeared to show Canucks defenseman Alex Edler kicked the puck into his own net.

"It's obviously exciting for me, but we didn't get the win, and that's unfortunate," said Baptiste, who was playing in his second NHL game. "I am happy to get that first one and move forward from there."

Goalie Robin Lehner, making his fourth straight start for the Sabres, stopped 18 shots.

"We've got to work on being better consistently," Lehner said. "We can't have a good half-game. It usually doesn't work in this league. We have to be better in the first period."

The Sabres have lost their past four games in Vancouver and are 1-9-1 in their past 10 visits.

Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma was pleased with his team's effort, especially in the second period when the Sabres outshot the Canucks 14-10. He said Markstrom was the difference.

"We had opportunities to sneak one by him to get a goal," Bylsma said. "We needed to keep pushing, keep playing that way, and we couldn't come up with it."

NOTES: Canuck G Ryan Miller, who didn't dress for Tuesday's win over St. Louis due to tightness in his adductor muscle, was the backup Thursday. ... Vancouver is the first team in NHL history to start the season with three wins and not lead in any of the games. ... Canucks scratches were RW Jake Virtanen, D Nikita Tryamkin and D Alex Biega. ... The Canucks play their first road game of the season Saturday in Los Angeles. ... Sabres C Johan Larsson dressed after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Buffalo's last win in Vancouver was March 3, 2012. ... LW Nicholas Baptiste played in his second consecutive game after making his NHL debut Tuesday in Calgary. ... Buffalo's scratches were RW Hudson Fasching and D Casey Nelson. ... The Sabres' next game is Tuesday in Philadelphia.