Preview: Sabres at Capitals

The Washington Capitals vie to seize sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division and claim their third consecutive victory when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal and set up Joel Ward’s go-ahead tally in the third period as Washington skated to a 3-2 triumph over Toronto on Friday. Ovechkin did his best to solve Ryan Miller in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 29, registering a season-high 12 shots on goal, but was held off the scoresheet in the Sabres’ 2-1 shootout victory.

Buffalo saw its five-game home winning streak come to an end on Thursday with a 2-1 shootout loss to Florida. The Sabres will turn their attention to another streak, however, as they attempt to avoid matching the longest road skid in franchise history on Sunday. Buffalo’s woeful offense is to blame as it has scored just 13 goals in the last 11 road contests (0-9-2).

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NHLN-Canada, MSG (Buffalo), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE SABRES (12-26-5): Coach Ted Nolan’s charges are expected to receive a jolt with the return of Cody Hodgson, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Hodgson leads the team with 19 points despite being sidelined since blocking a shot by Boston defenseman Torey Krug on Dec. 19. Ville Leino also will return to the lineup after suffering a lower-body injury on New Year’s Eve.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-16-6): Mikhail Grabovski has been a welcome addition since signing a one-year, $3 million deal in August. Grabovski, who reportedly is in the early stages of a possible contract extension, has collected 12 goals and 20 assists this season. The 29-year-old scored a power-play goal versus Toronto and also set up Troy Brouwer in Washington’s previous meeting with Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres went winless in a franchise-worst 12 straight road games from Dec. 17, 2011-Jan. 21, 2012.

2. Ovechkin is riding his second four-game point streak in 12 contests, collecting two goals and three assists on the current stretch.

3. Buffalo has killed off 16-of-17 short-handed situations in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Sabres 2