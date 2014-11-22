Preview: Sabres at Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres were supposed to head to Washington with a home game against the New York Rangers under their belt. Several feet of snow in the Western New York area curtailed those plans, however, giving the Sabres a little extra rest going into Saturday’s date with the host Washington Capitals. Buffalo hasn’t played since defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Tuesday night, while the Capitals are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Sabres players weren’t expecting the NHL to postpone Thursday’s showdown with the Rangers despite a massive snowstorm that left vehicles buried and thousands of residents trapped in their homes. “I was surprised,” forward Zemgus Girgensons told reporters. “I was actually in the shower when I heard someone say it and I thought it was a joke.” The Capitals are back at the Verizon Center following a 2-1-0 showing on a three-game Western Conference road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-13-2): It’s never a good time for a debilitating snowstorm, but the Sabres must feel particularly irked given that they were playing their best hockey of the season prior to the postponement. After rolling to a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo completed its first two-game winning streak of the season with a convincing triumph over visiting San Jose. It may be a good time for the Sabres to get on a roll, as they’ll play seven of their next 11 games at home - weather permitting, of course.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-7-3): Washington has played well of late, coming into Saturday’s encounter with wins in five of its last seven games - and netminder Braden Holtby has been the main catalyst. After struggling earlier in the season, Holtby has been sensational over his last five contests - earning four victories in that span while limiting opponents to two goals or fewer in every game. “He’s played well,” captain Alex Ovechkin said of Holtby. “That’s what we need from a goalie. He gives us a chance to win the game.”

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo claimed two of three meetings with the Capitals last season, with every game going to extra time.

2. The Sabres have won just two of their last nine trips to Washington.

3. Ovechkin has 22 goals in 33 career games versus the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Sabres 1