(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Sabres 2, Capitals 1: Jhonas Enroth turned aside 43 shots and Torrey Mitchell scored the game winner with 7:42 remaining as visiting Buffalo won its third straight game.

Enroth was sensational for the second start in a row, stopping all 20 shots he faced in the second period to extend the Sabres’ longest winning streak of the season. Matt Moulson added a second-period goal for Buffalo, which hadn’t played since Tuesday after having its Friday home game against the New York Rangers postponed due to a severe snowstorm.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen had the lone goal for the Capitals, who saw their two-game winning streak halted. Braden Holtby made 24 saves in defeat.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres drew first blood near the midway point of the game. Moulson pounced on a loose puck that was sliding just in front of the red line and flipped a backhand shot past a fallen Holtby.

Niskanen drew the Capitals even 5:54 into the third, one-timing a Nicklas Backstrom shot past Enroth from above the slot for his first goal in a Washington uniform. That set the stage for Mitchell, who put the Sabres ahead for good after jamming a loose puck past Holtby in heavy traffic.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mitchell had left the game in the second period after suffering a suspected leg injury, but returned a short time later. ... The Capitals dominated the faceoff circle, winning 36 of 60 draws. ... The Sabres failed to convert their only power-play opportunity of the night and are a league-worst 4-for-60 with the man advantage on the season.