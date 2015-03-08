Capitals blast fatigued Sabres in 6-1 win

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals knew they’d be facing a tired team on Saturday night. They just didn’t know how tired the Buffalo Sabres would be after playing the night before in Ottawa.

“We benefitted a little bit,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said after seeing six of his players score goals in a 6-1 win over the Sabres. “That’s a lot harder trip than people realize. Give the Sabres’ credit, they worked. But we talked about going after them and I thought in the second period we kicked it to another level.”

Newly acquired left winger Curtis Glencross recorded a goal and two assists and was joined on the score sheet by center Jay Beagle, left wingers Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich and right wingers Joel Ward and Marcus Johansson to lead Washington to its third win in four games and its most decisive victory of the season.

The Capitals own the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and moved within one point of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins were in Los Angeles to face the Kings Saturday night.

“It’s a great group,” said Glencross, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames one day before the NHL’s March 2 trade deadline. “Coming to the rink has been fun. I’ve had a blast here and it hasn’t even been a week yet.”

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby was barely tested in the win, stopping 16 of 17 shots for his career-high 32nd win of the season.

Sabres call-up goaltender Matt Hackett, on the other hand, left the game 13:53 into the second period after allowing four goals on 23 shots.

Hackett was recalled by the Sabres on Saturday morning, after playing for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League on Friday night.

Hackett stopped five of six shots in the first period, but allowed three goals on 17 shots in the second period before giving way to Anders Lindback, who allowed third-period goals to Ward and Johansson.

Hackett was most bothered by Ovechkin’s power-play goal, which gave Washington a 3-1 lead. Ovechkin opened his stick blade as if to pass, then whipped a shot inside the near post for his 44th goal of the season and 20th on the power play, both league highs.

“I bit on it and I looked stupid on it,” Hackett said. “I mean, that’s why he’s got forty-something goals, right? He’s a pretty special player, but there’s no excuse.”

Left winger Johan Larsson scored the only goal for the Sabres, who lost for the fourth straight time following a 3-1-1 stretch. Buffalo owns the NHL’s worst record at 19-42-5.

The Capitals recorded a season-high 23 shots in the second period to carry a 4-1 lead into the third.

“Playing Friday night and getting in at 3 in the morning, I just felt our fatigue really clocked in during the second period,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We didn’t seem to have any kind of legs underneath us and they took advantage.”

Laich chased Hackett when he scored on Washington’s 17th shot of the period. Laich’s goal was his sixth of the season and first in exactly two months, breaking a 26-game goal-less drought.

“It was instant relief,” Laich said. “I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.”

NOTES: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup after missing Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower body injury. ... The Capitals entered the game with the NHL’s second-ranked power play, while the Sabres were ranked last in the NHL in penalty killing. ... Hackett was making his second start of the season for the Sabres. His career record in the NHL fell to 4-15-1. ... The Sabres conclude their five-game road trip on Wednesday in Toronto, then return home for games against the New York Rangers and Capitals. ... Washington continues its five-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Rangers, followed by home games against the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins.