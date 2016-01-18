Preview: Sabres at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to turn things around on their seven-game homestand when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Arizona won the first two contests of its season-high string of home games before suffering a pair of losses, including Saturday’s 2-0 setback against New Jersey.

The Coyotes, who had their seven-game point streak snapped with the defeat, are looking to maintain their hold on second place in the tightly-packed Pacific Division as they enter Monday with a one-point edge over both San Jose and Vancouver. Buffalo is coming off an unexpected victory over league-leading Washington on Saturday in which Evander Kane recorded a tally and an assist to help build a four-goal lead after two periods. The Sabres, who have won three of their last four following a six-game skid, still languish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference - two points ahead of last-place Columbus. Buffalo aims to sweep the two-game season series after recording a 5-2 home victory on Dec. 4.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG-B and BELL TV (Buffalo), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE SABRES (18-23-4): Kane’s goal on Saturday was just his ninth of the season and first since Dec. 26, ending a nine-game drought. The 24-year-old’s two-point effort was his fourth of 2015-16 and first since capping a three-game string with a two-goal performance in Buffalo’s first meeting with Arizona. Defenseman Josh Gorges traveled to the desert and could play against the Coyotes after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, but Zemgus Girgensons remained in Buffalo with a similar ailment.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-17-5): Kevin Connauton made his debut for Arizona on Saturday while fellow newly-acquired defenseman Jarred Tinordi was a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old Connauton recorded a goal and seven assists in 27 games with Columbus this season before being claimed off waivers while the 23-year-old Tinordi was obtained in a trade with Montreal after going scoreless in three contests with the Canadiens. Max Domi, who scored both of Arizona’s goals in the first meeting with Buffalo, ranks second among all NHL rookies in both assists (18) and points (31).

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Louis Domingue is expected back in net after Anders Lindback received a rare start Saturday.

2. Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly, who leads the team with 38 points, has notched one in five of his last six contests.

3. Of Arizona’s 17 regulation losses this season, 11 have come against teams from the East.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Sabres 1