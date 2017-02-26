Preview: Sabres at Coyotes

The Buffalo Sabres are attempting to snap a five-season playoff drought but have only 21 games with which to work. Buffalo will try to avoid a third consecutive loss and stay within reach of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

The Sabres, who are six points behind Boston for the final playoff berth, returned from their bye week Saturday and dropped a 5-3 decision at league-worst Colorado despite Sam Reinhart scoring a goal after missing two games with an illness to give him three tallies and four assists over his last seven contests. Arizona looks to avoid a third straight defeat after suffering road losses to Chicago and Dallas on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Coyotes have played well of late at home, where they attempt to even their record (13-14-3) after earning points in three of their last four games at Gila River Arena (2-1-1). Radim Vrbata has been on a tear for Arizona, scoring a goal in three straight contests while adding six assists during a career-high eight-game point streak.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE SABRES (26-25-10): Evan Rodrigues was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday and scored a goal in the loss to the Avalanche. The 23-year-old forward has recorded two of his three points on the season against the Avalanche, as he notched an assist in a 2-0 home victory on Feb. 16. Center Zemgus Girgensons returned to action Saturday after missing seven games with a mid-body injury and registered an assist.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-32-7): Vrbata, who recorded only 27 points in 63 games with Vancouver last season, leads Arizona with 44 in 60 contests and needs two to reach 600 for his career. "He's just a really good player and a smart player," coach Dave Tippett told the team's website. "I'm not surprised that Vrby has come back and had that kind of year. He's a guy that finds ways to get things done." Martin Hanzal has collected seven points over his last eight games, but only one has been an assist - of which he needs four to hit the 200 mark in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith likely will be available after missing Friday's game with an illness.

2. Buffalo RW Justin Bailey also was recalled from Rochester on Friday and notched an assist against Colorado, giving him four points in 20 contests this season.

3. Arizona F Alexander Burmistrov, who has recorded nine points in 18 contests since being claimed off waivers from Winnipeg, left Friday's game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Coyotes 2