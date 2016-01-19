EditorsNote: restores byline

Eichel, Sabres squeak past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Had the draft lottery gone as the odds suggested, Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel would be playing for Arizona this year. On Monday, the Coyotes got a rueful look at what might have been.

Eichel had a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ 2-1 victory at Gila River Arena, their fourth win in the past five games.

“He’s such a dynamic young player, one that’s going to be effective for a long time and grow for us and for the Buffalo Sabres,” coach Dan Bylsma said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

The Coyotes had the second-worst record in the NHL last season and because of that a 13.5 percent chance in the lottery. Buffalo, which had the worst record, had a 20 percent chance. But when the Edmonton Oilers (11.5 percent) won the lottery, the others dropped a notch, and the Sabres selected Eichel at No. 2.

“Obviously, there was the opportunity (to end up in Arizona),” Eichel said. “I could have gone to a lot of teams. Through that whole process, I went in with an open mind. I ended up here, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great group of guys in the room.”

Eichel and right winger Jamie McGinn scored power-play goals in the second period, and goaltender Chad Johnson made 26 saves for his second victory in three days.

Coyotes center Antoine Vermette scored his seventh goal of the season when he drove a shot through Johnson’s pads to break up the shutout at 8:04 of the third period.

Vermette’s goal was the Coyotes’ first in 63 minutes and 22 seconds, since right winger Shane Doan’s goal late in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The New Jersey Devils shut out the Coyotes 2-0 Saturday.

Eichel has 14 goals, tied for second among NHL rookies with Detroit center Dylan Larkin. McGinn has 10 goals.

“Jack needs to skate and use his speed to be effective, and I thought he was tonight,” Bylsma said.

Arizona goaltender Louis Domingue had 26 saves but lost in regulation for the first time in 11 starts this season since winning the No. 1 job following an injury to Mike Smith. Domingue is 7-1-3 since making his first start Dec. 19.

The Coyotes (22-18-5) lost their third straight, one in overtime, in the fifth game of a seven-game homestand. They were 0-for-5 on the power play for the second consecutive game.

“We are a little bit off in our shooting,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “You’re going to go through cycles like that, and you work through them.”

Eichel drove a one-timer past Domingue in a five-on-three power play at 10:07 of the second period. McGinn gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at 17:35 of the second period when his shot from the right of the crease caromed in off Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen assisted on both goals.

The teams scuffled just after the game ended, with 61 minutes in penalties called. Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian received 17 minutes in penalties, including a game misconduct, after starting a fight with Coyotes right winger Anthony Duclair, who got two minutes for roughing.

Ristolainen and Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got into a fight and each received 10-minute misconduct penalties. Doan and Vermette also got 10-minute misconduct penalties.

“A little bit of old-school hockey,” Bylsma said. “Guys coming together, sticking together. It was good to see.”

NOTES: Arizona D Zbynek Michalek was struck in the face by a puck that ricocheted off a stick, and he left a pool of blood on the ice before being helped off with 17:50 remaining in the first period. He returned about 10 minutes later. ... The Coyotes played parts of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech on the video board before game. Fans reacted with applause. ... Buffalo C David Legwand played in his 1,100th game, the 15th active player to reach that milestone. ... Sabres linemates C Ryan O‘Reilly (21 minutes, 54 seconds) and LW Evander Kane (21:01) rank first and third among NHL forwards in ice time this season. ... Coyotes RW Steve Downie was assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday after clearing waivers. Downie, who has three goals and six points in 25 games, signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract last summer. ... Arizona D Jarred Tinordi and D Klas Dahlback were healthy scratches Monday. The Coyotes have eight defensemen after trades that landed Tinordi and Kevin Connauton late last week.