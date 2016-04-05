Preview: Sabres at Devils

After bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference the past two seasons, the Buffalo Sabres are intent on finishing on a high note as they begin a closing three-game stretch with a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Buffalo is seeking its second three-game winning streak of the season - and first since Nov. 7-12.

The Sabres are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games and coach Dan Bylsma said they should not allow the momentum to be stalled by playing two of the last three away from home. “Good teams win on the road and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Bylsma said. “That’s what we’re trying to do these last three games.” New Jersey had dropped two in a row and four of its last five (1-3-1), scoring a combined seven goals in the process. The Devils have dominated the series with Buffalo of late, winning the last five matchups.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SABRES (33-35-11): Ryan O‘Reilly and rookie Jack Eichel, Buffalo’s two leading scorers, each sat out practice Monday and Bylsma said one of his centers is questionable against New Jersey. O‘Reilly who has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak to boost his team-high total to 58 despite sitting out 11 games, sustained an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s 4-3 victory at the New York Rangers. Sabres netminder Chad Johnson, who has made eight straight starts, is 1-1-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average versus New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (37-34-8): Since erupting for a season-high seven goals against the Minnesota Wild on March 17, New Jersey has managed only 15 tallies over the past eight games and is last in the league with 176. Patrik Elias, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer who has been sidelined since Dec. 19 and has been rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery, could be back in the lineup Tuesday. ”We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow and he could be a possibility for tomorrow or Tampa (on Thursday),” coach John Hynes said after Monday’s practice.

OVERTIME

1. O‘Reilly has four goals and four assists in 10 games versus New Jersey.

2. Devils G Cory Schneider, who made his first start since March 4 on Sunday, is 5-2-2 with a 1.52 GAA versus Buffalo.

3. The Devils have killed off 24-of-26 penalties in the last seven games while Buffalo has snuffed out 21-of-22 short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Sabres 2