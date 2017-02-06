The New Jersey Devils aim for the first victory on their own ice in more than a month when they begin a five-game homestand Monday against the Buffalo Sabres. New Jersey has gone 0-5-2 at Prudential Center since blanking Boston 3-0 on Jan. 2 but is coming off its sixth consecutive road win, a 5-1 triumph at Columbus on Saturday in which Taylor Hall scored twice to end a seven-game drought.

Adam Henrique is riding a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) after notching a pair of assists against the Blue Jackets for his second straight two-point performance. Buffalo halted a three-game overall side with a 4-0 home victory over Ottawa but has lost two straight and six of its last eight on the road (2-5-1). Kyle Okposo scored his club-high 16th goal in the win to remain one point ahead of Sam Reinhart and Ryan O'Reilly, who both also tallied, for the team lead with 32. New Jersey swept a home-and-home series between the clubs earlier this season, posting a 2-1 overtime victory in Buffalo on Nov. 11 and a 4-2 triumph in the Garden State the following night.

ABOUT THE SABRES (21-20-10): O'Reilly's goal on Saturday was his 10th of the season, giving Buffalo seven players in double digits. Another member of the team with 10 tallies is Matt Moulson, who has scored two of the Sabres' three goals versus New Jersey this season. The 33-year-old left wing is in a major slump, recording only three goals over his last 32 games.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-21-10): Travis Zajac scored a goal and set up another on Saturday for his sixth multi-point effort of the season and first since Dec. 3, when he recorded two assists at Nashville. The 31-year-old's tally versus Columbus ended his nine-game dry spell and was just his second in 29 contests, putting him in double digits for the ninth time in 11 NHL campaigns. Veteran PA Parenteau has gone 13 games without a goal after a stretch during which he scored seven in 12 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Devils C Jacob Josefson has recorded three of his six points on the season over his last four games.

2. Buffalo D Josh Gorges returned to the lineup Saturday and notched his second assist of the campaign - both versus Ottawa - after missing 12 contests with a hip injury while D Jake McCabe was back after sitting out five games with a shoulder issue, but D Zach Bogosian remains day-to-day with a rib ailment.

3. New Jersey closes out the month by playing eight of its next nine games at home, beginning with Monday's matchup.

