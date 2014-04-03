Sabres 3, Devils 2 (SO): Ville Leino scored the decisive goal in the ninth round of the shootout and Nathan Lieuwen made 33 saves for his first NHL victory as host Buffalo added to New Jersey’s woes in the bonus format.

Tyler Ennis scored twice in regulation and also tallied in the first round of the shootout. Jacob Josefson answered and Sabres forward Drew Stafford and future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr tallied in the fourth round before Leino skated in and wired a shot between the pads of Cory Schneider (25 saves).

Lieuwen denied Mike Sislo with his right pad as the Devils extended their NHL record to 15 straight shootout losses - including 11 this season. Buffalo snapped a four-game winless skid with just its second victory in 13 contests (2-10-1).

Dainius Zubrus snapped a 20-game goal-scoring drought and Tuomo Ruutu netted a power-play tally for the Devils, whose point streak reached five contests (2-0-3). New Jersey remained three points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as Columbus dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Colorado.

With New Jersey clinging to a 1-0 lead, Ennis deposited Leino’s no-look cross-crease pass into the gaping net just 99 seconds into the third. Ennis added his career-high 21st goal three minutes later by scoring from below the end line during a power play, but Ruutu answered at 6:58 by deflecting defenseman Andy Greene’s point shot past Lieuwen to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peter DeBoer was denied in his bid for his 100th victory as the coach of the Devils. ... Leino notched an assist on Ennis’ first goal to end a 13-game stretch without a point. ... After a scoreless first period, Devils RW Michael Ryder collected the puck after his initial shot was denied and backhanded a cross-slot feed to Zubrus, who shoveled it home from the doorstep for his 11th goal - and first since Jan. 30. ... New Jersey recalled Sislo from the American Hockey League prior to the game. He was inserted into the lineup to take the place of LW Ryane Clowe, who suffered an upper-body injury in Monday’s victory over Florida.