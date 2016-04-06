Sabres 3, Devils 1

Chad Johnson made 18 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.

Ryan O‘Reilly, Johan Larsson and Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo, which improved to 34-35-11. The Sabres have won three straight, and have two games remaining this season.

Despite the loss, New Jersey (37-35-8) took the season series from Buffalo. The Devils won two of the three games the Eastern Conference rivals played this season.

Cory Schneider made 15 saves and Jacob Josefson scored New Jersey’s lone goal. The Devils have lost three straight and four out of their last five.

O‘Reilly opened the scoring with 5:48 left in the second period with a power-play goal from the right circle. With Kyle Palmieri serving a two-minute minor for hooking, O‘Reilly slammed a feed from Eichel over Schneider’s glove for his 21st goal of the season.

It took all of 12 seconds of the third period for Larsson to increase Buffalo’s lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal.

Josefson’s power-play goal at 14:31 of the period brought the Devils to within 2-1. The goal was similar to O‘Reilly’s game-opening strike, as Josefson one-timed a feed from the right circle past Johnson for his fourth goal of the season, and his first since Feb. 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eichel’s empty-netter with 47.4 left ended the scoring. The goal was the culmination of a sequence in which the No. 2 overall pick in last June’s draft forced a turnover at the blue line, before having to hold off Mike Sislo while putting the puck into the empty net.

For the game, New Jersey out-shot Buffalo 19-18 and out-attempted the Sabres 42-32. Buffalo finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Devils were 1-for-6.

NOTES: New Jersey activated LW Patrik Elias and skated him on a line with C Jacob Josefson and RW Mike Sislo. Elias, 39, has not played since Dec. 19 because of an injured right knee that was surgically repaired on Jan. 12. He has one goal and four assists for five points in 13 games this season. Elias is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His three-year, $16.5 million contract expires after this season. ... Devils RW Tuomo Ruutu and RW Jordin Tootoo missed the game because of injuries. ... Devils D Jon Merrill, D David Warsofsky, C Joseph Blandisi and RW Bobby Farnham were scratched. ... The Sabres scratched G Jason Kasdorf, G Robin Lehner, D Carlo Colaiacovo, D Cody Franson, LW Evander Kane and RW Justin Bailey.