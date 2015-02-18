Devils edge Sabres in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- After coming off three consecutive road losses, the New Jersey Devils knew their game Tuesday night at home against the lowly Buffalo Sabres was basically do-or-die.

“We had lost four games in a row and this was our first game back home,” said Devils goaltender Cory Schneider, who made 24 saves in regulation and two in the shootout, helping the Devils gain a much-needed 2-1 victory at the Prudential Center. “We had to keep our season alive somewhat.”

Center Scott Gomez scored on the first shot of the shootout and center Jacob Josefson scored on the second as the Devils (22-26-9) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

“Once Gomez scored, it was up to me to do my job,” said Schneider, who won his 20th game of the season for the first time in his career.

Schneider was starting for the 49th time this season.

The Sabres (16-37-4) dropped their fourth straight game and fifth in the last six. Buffalo has just two wins in its last 21 games.

Sabres goaltender Michal Neuvirth made a valiant attempt to stop a 10-game losing streak, making 34 saves.

”It’s tough, but I‘m not trying to think about (being without a win since November),“ Neuvirth said. ”I don’t need any pressure against me. But if I‘m going to play like that, then I‘m going to win sometime soon. “I felt pretty good. I only let one get by me, so I’ll take that as a positive. The more I play, the more comfortable I feel. It was a good solid game for us. If we play like that, we’re not going to lose many.”

Left winger Patrick Elias scored his 11th goal of the season and the 402nd of his career for the Devils just six minutes into the game.

“It was a good start by them and that took us out of it early, ”Neuvirth said. “They wanted to jump out on us. Then (Schneider) made a couple of big saves after we had some good scoring chances.”

After a scoreless second period, Sabres center Tyler Ennis scored a goal in the opening minute of the third period to tie it at 1.

“The puck kind of jumped and he (Ennis) was able to jump on it,” Schneider said. “It was a quick shot that kind of surprised me and I wasn’t able to get at. It was tough to give one up in the first 30 seconds of the third like that. I just have to be ready.”

Devils forward Adam Henrique then had a golden opportunity to give the Devils the lead late in regulation. With 3:27 left, he was pulled down from behind by defenseman Zach Bogosian, resulting in a penalty shot. But Henrique’s wrist shot was saved by Neuvirth.

“Buffalo is a tough out,” Schneider said. “They didn’t quit. Neuvirth was great and kept them in it.”

Devils defenseman Eric Gelinas added: “We needed this one. We talked about it before the game and we all knew how much we needed it. Cory kept us in it and saved us again. That’s what our team does. We get some solid goaltending and he gives us a chance to win every night. We need to win every game. We had to come out strong to start the home stand.”

Meanwhile, the Sabres’ struggles continued.

“I think in the first period, we just all sat back and waited for the wake-up call,” said left winger Matt Moulson. “I think we just sit back and go through a feeling-out process and for some reason that hurts us. It’s just our mindset.”

NOTES: The Devils activated C Stephen Gionta from injured reserve. Gionta missed the previous 18 games with a broken hand. He had three goals and three assists in 38 games before the injury. ... Gionta was activated to face the Sabres and older brother Brian, a former member of the Devils. The elder Gionta has five goals and nine assists in 43 games this season. Brian Gionta missed 14 games from late December through late January because of injury. ... Sabres RW Pat Kaleta is expected to miss a month after undergoing “minor surgery to clean up a couple of things,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. ... Sabres D Josh Gorges remains out with a lower-body injury.