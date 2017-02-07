Devils end home skid with win over Sabres

NEWARK, N.J. -- Adam Henrique got some puck luck on his birthday, and his club won for the first time in a month on home ice as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Monday night at the Prudential Center.

The Devils (23-21-10) snapped a seven-game losing streak at home, and completed a three-game sweep of their season series with the Sabres (21-21-10). Their last victory at the Prudential Center was back on Jan. 2.

"It was nice to get the goal, but it was important to get the win," Henrique said. "Obviously, we've had a tough stretch here at home, so it was nice to get that win in front of our fans."

Rookie Pavel Zacha snapped a 1-1 tie with his sixth goal of the season at the 12:33 mark of the third period, roofing a rebound past Sabres goalie Robin Lehner with Henrique causing havoc in front of the net.

"I was lucky enough to get the rebound and shoot it right away so the goalie didn't know where the puck was," Zacha said of his fourth goal in the past nine games. "It feels good. Game winner."

Coming off his first shutout of the season Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, Lehner was again very sharp Monday night versus the Devils. Lehner made 37 saves, including 18 in the second period, as the Devils badly outshot the Sabres 39-23.

It was the 11th consecutive contest the Sabres have allowed 30 or more shots.

"I don't think we played that well," said Lehner, whose club is 1-3-1 in its last five games. "In the second period, I saw a lot of scoring chances, Grade-A scoring chances. They kind of took over in the second. It's not the way we want to play."

Celebrating his 27th birthday, Henrique scored the game's first goal at 8:46 of the second period. Henrique's centering pass from behind the goal line hit the skate of Buffalo defenseman Cody Franson and caromed past Lehner.

The power-play goal, which was assisted by Michael Cammalleri and Zacha, extended Henrique's point-scoring streak to four consecutive games.

"That's a nice birthday gift," said a smiling Henrique, who has a team-high 15 goals, including four in the past five games.

Buffalo answered back midway through the third period, tying the game, 1-1, on a spinning shot from the bottom of the right circle by Tyler Ennis at 8:39. The goal was his third of the season, and extended his points streak to three straight games.

Marcus Foligno came within inches of giving Buffalo the lead two minutes later when his right-wing shot eluded Devils goalie Cory Schneider, but hit the far post.

Schneider made 22 saves in the victory, and has allowed only two goals in his last two starts.

"We didn't have any chances, not from what I saw," Lehner said. "Schneider had an easy game today. We didn't get things going."

The Devils now enter the bye week in their schedule with a 7-3-1 record in their last 11 games overall. They next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks.

NOTES:The Devils recalled D Karl Stollery from AHL Albany to take the place of injured D Kyle Quincey (upper body). ... Stollery has three assists in nine previous games with New Jersey this season. ... Devils D John Moore (concussion) missed his 17th consecutive game, but did take part in a full team morning skate for the first time since being injured Dec. 31. ... The Sabres signed D Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension Monday. ... Buffalo scratched D Zach Bogosian (ribs), LW William Carrier (knee) and D Taylor Fedun, while New Jersey scratched RW Devante Smith-Pelly.