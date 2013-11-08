Preview: Sabres at Ducks

The league-leading Anaheim Ducks look to remain perfect at home when they host the NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Anaheim improved to 6-0-0 at the Honda Center by posting a 5-2 victory over the Pacific Division-rival Phoenix Coyotes on Wednesday. Captain Ryan Getzlaf and defensemen Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm each recorded a goal and an assist as the Ducks extended their overall point streak to seven contests (6-0-1).

The Sabres, who reside in the NHL basement with seven points, are concluding their three-game California road trip. Two days after shocking San Jose with a 5-4 shootout victory, Buffalo was unable to muster any offense Thursday as it suffered a 2-0 loss at Los Angeles. The club has recorded all three of its victories on the road, including two via shootout.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-14-1): Matt Moulson has gone four games without a goal after tallying twice in his debut with Buffalo on Oct. 28 against Dallas. The 30-year-old left wing was leading the league with five power-play goals when he was acquired from the New York Islanders on Oct. 27 but is now tied for second with Minnesota’s Zach Parise, two behind Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin. Buffalo could be without Christian Ehrhoff on Friday as the defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in the loss to the Kings.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (13-3-1): Lindholm made his father’s first NHL game as a spectator a memorable one by scoring his first career goal. “That was probably pretty big,” the 19-year-old Swede said. “I’ll probably give (the puck) to him.” Lindholm, who was selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft, already has a pair of two-point performances under his belt.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim LW Dustin Penner leads the league with a plus-15 rating.

2. Sabres C Cody Hodgson has recorded three of his team-high 13 points in his last three games.

3. Ducks RW Corey Perry’s goal Wednesday was his league-leading fourth game-winner of the season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Sabres 1