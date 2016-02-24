Preview: Sabres at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their winning streak to six games and avenge an early-season shutout at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday when the two teams collide at the Honda Center. The Ducks rebounded from that 3-0 setback to the Sabres on Dec. 17 to post a 20-5-3 mark to swim into second place in the Pacific Division.

Offense has been the order of the day for Anaheim, which has scored 24 goals during the winning streak and is 8-for-18 on the power play. “We’re playing good hockey and we’re on a roll right now,” said defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who scored with the man advantage in the Ducks’ 5-2 victory over Calgary on Sunday. While Anaheim has been on a torrid stretch, the Sabres seem to have its number. Chad Johnson turned aside all 44 shots he faced in the first meeting as Buffalo blanked Anaheim for the seventh time in the last 31 outings.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SABRES (24-29-7): Buffalo saw its point streak (3-0-1) come to a halt on Sunday as it dropped a 4-3 decision to Pittsburgh in its first game without top-line center Ryan O‘Reilly. “It’s tough to replace him because you can’t replace him,” rookie Sam Reinhart told the team’s website of O‘Reilly (club-best 49 points), who is expected to be sidelined three-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury. “It’s not going to be one or two guys; it’s got to be everyone.” Zach Bogosian scored two goals and set up another versus the Penguins after notching just two points (both assists) in his previous 14 games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (31-19-8): Ryan Kesler recorded his third two-goal performance of the season against the Flames and has nine tallies and 12 assists over his past 22 games. “I don’t know if he’s getting into that mode,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau told the Orange County Register. “That’s how he has been for a long time. He’s been a beast.” Captain Ryan Getzlaf has been pretty dominant in his own right, recording 16 points since the All-Star break.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo sent D Mike Weber to Washington on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

2. Anaheim has yielded nine power-play goals in its last seven games.

3. The Sabres are 3-for-8 with the man advantage in the last two contests after going 0-for-13 in the previous four.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Sabres 1