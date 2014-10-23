Perry hat trick leads Ducks past Sabres

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres continued moving swiftly in opposite directions.

On Wednesday, the Ducks earned a 4-1 win over the Sabres with 16,067 on hand at Honda Center.

Anaheim won its sixth consecutive game since dropping its season opener while Buffalo lost its third straight since its first victory of the season, a 4-3 overtime win against Carolina on Oct. 14.

“It’s all a feeling-out process at the start of the season,” right winger Corey Perry said. “The team that can come together the quickest is going to get off to the best start and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Ducks’ top players dominated the game as center Ryan Getzlaf assisted on two of Perry’s three goals. Perry added a third goal into the empty net for his eighth tally of the season. The duo leads the Ducks in points with 10 apiece and Perry’s second hat trick of the season moved him into a tie with the Rangers’ Rick Nash for the league lead in goals.

“When you’re a natural goal-scorer like he is, the puck follows you and good things happen,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Goalie Frederik Andersen nearly recorded his second straight shutout. He had not allowed a goal in nearly 153 minutes on ice dating back to Friday’s victory over Minnesota before he gave up a goal to Buffalo forward Tyler Ennis with 5:06 to play Wednesday.

“It’s huge when you put a guy back there and he’s making saves like he’s making,” Perry said. “On 2-on-0s and some of the stuff that we’re giving up, it relieves a lot of pressure.”

Perry opened the scoring 8:50 into the game. A touch pass from center Getzlaf sprung him for a partial breakaway that he finished to the far side past Sabres goaltender Michal Neuvirth’s stick.

Later in the period, Anaheim would pin the Sabres down in their zone for three full shifts, although they were unable to add another goal.

In the second period, following another stretch of sustained pressure, the Ducks regrouped to score off the rush on their next possession. Right winger Andrew Cogliano’s drop pass set up center Ryan Kesler, who trailed the play and finished it with a rising wrist shot 9:20 into the middle frame. Kesler now has three goals and six points in his first campaign with Anaheim.

“It’s a great addition to our team. When you have depth and scoring on all four lines, you’re going to pin some teams in and really go after them,” Perry said.

Seconds later, Sabres defenseman Andrej Meszaros dinged the post to the left of Andersen, one of a handful of near misses for Buffalo.

Center Zemgus Girgensons had a sterling chance nullified by the lunging left pad of Andersen early in the second period. Andersen’s right pad denied a pivoting backhand bid from Ennis in the first stanza. The Danish netminder also reached behind him to snag a puck on the goal line earlier in the first period when right winger Drew Stafford nearly scored on a breakaway which came off defenseman Mark Fistric’s turnover.

“You have to give Andersen credit, that’s why he’s one of the stars of the game here tonight,” said Buffalo coach Ted Nolan, who was more satisfied with his team’s effort than in their 5-1 loss to Anaheim in Buffalo on Oct. 13.

“We had our chances, we just didn’t bury them,” Nolan said.

Buffalo got on the scoreboard with just over five minutes to play. Anaheim center Nate Thompson turned the puck over in the corner of the Ducks zone to left winger Matt Moulson. Moulson put the puck on net and Ennis swooped in to score on the rebound.

“The goal got us right back in the game,” Ennis said. “It felt good but then we got back down 3-1. It’s tough, but there are positives to take away from tonight.”

Boudreau was critical of the Ducks’ carelessness in their own zone as they coughed up the puck repeatedly in dangerous situations.

“With the giveaways we had tonight, if this were the Chicago Blackhawks, the score wouldn’t have been 4-1 for us,” Boudreau said.

Anaheim quelled any aspirations of a Buffalo comeback with 2:43 to play when Getzlaf dished the puck to Perry for a one-timer from just inside the blue line.

With 1:25 to play, Perry completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal.

NOTES: G Frederik Andersen became the first goalie in NHL history to win 26 of his first 31 career decisions. ... D Bryan Allen (lower body), LW Dany Heatley (groin) and RW Kyle Palmieri (ankle) each missed their seventh straight game for Anaheim, while LW Patrick Maroon (knee) missed his fourth consecutive contest. ... D Mark Fistric dressed in place of D Clayton Stoner for the Ducks. ... No. 2 overall draft selection C Sam Reinhart was inserted into the Buffalo lineup in place of C Brian Flynn. ... Sabres RW Patrick Kaleta has yet to make his season debut because of a facial injury.