Preview: Sabres at Flames

The Calgary Flames are mired near the bottom of the Western Conference but they are showing little signs of rolling over and playing out the string. The same cannot be said of the Buffalo Sabres, who own the league’s worst record and will look to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat when they kick off a five-game road trip with a visit to Calgary on Tuesday night. The wheels have completely come off for the Sabres, who have been shut out twice and scored only five goals during the six-game skid.

The Flames, meanwhile, have shown plenty of moxie in winning five of nine games in March, including a 7-2 beat-down of Anaheim, while all four losses in that stretch have come by one goal. Calgary has also turned into a tough venue for visiting teams, winning eight of its last 10 at home while knocking off heavyweights San Jose and Chicago. The Flames and Sabres have alternated wins and losses in the last nine meetings, with Calgary winning the most recent matchup in Buffalo in December.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo) RSN Calgary

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-41-8): Buffalo not only dropped a 2-0 decision to Montreal on Sunday but lost starting netminder Jhonas Enroth due to a lower-body injury. Enroth will not join the team on the road trip and backup Michal Neuvirth is also dealing with a lower-body injury and listed as day-to-day, so the Sabres called up Matt Hackett to join rookie Nathan Lieuwen, who made 10 saves in relief on Sunday in his NHL debut. “He’s going to get further evaluation and stay behind,” coach Ted Nolan said of Enroth. “Right now it looks at least a little bit better today than it did yesterday.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-34-7): Veteran forward Matt Stajan returned to practice Monday and will be back in the lineup for what will surely be an emotional moment coming two weeks after the tragic death of his newborn son. Stajan said he was appreciative of the team’s offer to sit out the rest of the season and for the support he’s received. ”Obviously we’re always going to remember and it never gets easy but you’ve got to move on and remember and this is another step.” Stajan said Monday. “Obviously you realize what the most important things in life are — it’s family. But this is like my second family here.”

OVERTIME

1. Flames captain Mark Giordano is riding a four-game point streak and had two goals and nine assists in his last nine contests.

2. Sabres F Tyler Ennis has scored twice in three goals and is two shy of matching his career-high total of 20, which was set in 2010-11.

3. Calgary has been involved in 41 one-goal games, losing 21 of them.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Sabres 1