Preview: Sabres at Flames

The Buffalo Sabres remain in search of their first victory of the calendar year as they resume their five-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Buffalo has lost each of its nine contests in January and a total of 11 in a row since posting a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27. The Sabres, who have dropped 15 of their last 16, appeared on their way to halting the slide at Detroit on Jan. 18 as they held a three-goal lead after one period before suffering a 6-4 defeat.

The Flames look to bounce back from their first loss in five contests as they begin a six-game homestand. Calgary had its four-game winning streak snapped at Anaheim on Wednesday as it allowed the first four goals en route to a 6-3 setback that spoiled its attempt at a perfect five-game road trip. Buffalo rallied for a 4-3 home victory over the Flames on Dec. 18 as All-Star Zemgus Girgensons forged a tie eight minutes into the third period and Matt Moulson scored his second goal of the game 4 1/2 minutes later.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), RSN West, Bell TV (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-30-3): Buffalo will be without rookie defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who was suspended by the club for failing to report to the team on time after the All-Star break. The 19-year-old Russian, who missed Monday’s practice, has recorded two goals and six assists in 34 games this season. “We anticipate Nikita joining the team at some point during this week’s Western road trip,” general manager Tim Murray said. Matt Hackett was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to replace Michal Neuvirth, who is sidelined after suffering a lower-body injury while working out during the break.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (25-19-3): Captain Mark Giordano recorded one assist and a game-high plus-6 rating in Sunday’s All-Star Game while rookie Johnny Gaudreau set up a pair of goals after being selected as an injury replacement. “Those two players represented our organization with lots of class and pride,” coach Bob Hartley said. Jonas Hiller is expected to be in net against Buffalo for what would be his first start since Jan. 9 - a loss to Florida. The 32-year-old Swiss goalie is 0-3-0 in four appearances since defeating Edmonton on Dec. 31.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres also recalled LW Matt Ellis, who was kept off the scoresheet in four games with the club earlier this season.

2. Calgary also summoned players from the AHL on Monday, recalling D Tyler Wotherspoon and LWs Sven Baertschi and David Wolf from Adirondack.

3. Girgensons was one of three players who failed to record a point in the All-Star Game.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Sabres 1