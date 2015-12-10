FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Sabres at Flames
December 11, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Sabres at Flames

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Calgary Flames can extend their season-high winning streak to four when they continue a five-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Calgary is coming off a 4-2 win over San Jose to earn its seventh consecutive victory at Scotiabank Saddledome - the team’s longest winning streak at home since an eight-game run from Feb. 23 to March 27, 2013.

“Having this streak at home is huge for us. We always hoped we’d have a good season and always believed in ourselves.” Flames center Mikael Backlund said. “We always hoped we’d have a good season and always believed in ourselves.” Calgary’s offense has come alive with 12 goals during the three-game win streak after failing to score more than three in the previous nine contests. Buffalo is trying to avoid a winless three-game trek through Western Canada following losses at Edmonton (4-2) and Vancouver (5-2). “We want better within this room,” Sabres captain Brian Gionta said. “We know we’re capable of that, so that’s why it’s so disappointing.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SABRES (11-14-3): Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma shuffled his lines at Wednesday’s practice, reuniting rookie center Jack Eichel and Evander Kane on a line with Gionta. “They had some success earlier in the season playing together,” Bylsma said of Eichel and Kane. “There wasn’t a lot of finish in that success but they had opportunities and I think it’s two guys that have a ton of speed and can really play off each other.” Goaltender Chad Johnson, who had a three-start win streak halted in Sunday’s loss at Edmonton, is expected back in net against Calgary.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (11-14-2): Captain Mark Giordano set up a pair of goals against the Sharks to give him two tallies and three assists in his last five games following a nine-game point drought. “His game has definitely come back,” Flames coach Bob Hartley told the team’s official website. “He missed a lot of hockey (last season). There’s no timeline to regain your game shape or your form or your confidence.” Calgary’s power play continues to struggle, converting on 1-of-7 chances against San Jose and 2-of-35 overall in the past 10 games.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has won five straight at home against the Sabres, outscoring them 21-7.

2. Sabres F Ryan O‘Reilly is riding a five-game point streak.

3. Flames D Kris Russell (hand) missed the past two games and was not at practice Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Sabres 2

