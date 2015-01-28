Gaudreau’s goals lead Flames past Sabres

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Johnny Hockey show continues to play to rave reviews in Calgary.

Thanks in large part to Johnny Gaudreau’s two-goal outing and yet another dominating third-period performance in a 4-1 win over the bottom-feeding Buffalo Sabres, the Calgary Flames have a firmer grasp of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference’s playoff chase.

Over the weekend, Gaudreau, a rookie left winger, went to the All-Star Game festivities expecting to take part only in the skills competition. Instead, the budding star wound up suiting up for the game as well after Lightning center Tyler Johnson was forced out due to an injury.

Gaudreau returned from the event with a huge boost of confidence and parlayed it into another big outing.

“Just being around the guys that were in that locker room this weekend, it’s just exciting for me to be a part of that kind of weekend,” Gaudreau said. “I‘m excited for the second half of the season.”

Calgary (26-19-3) opened a three-point edge on the Los Angeles Kings for the final playoff position.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Flames

Needing to kick up their game against the Sabres following a rather uninspired opening 40 minutes, the Flames did just that, breaking open a tied clash to the delight of the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd of 18,563.

It was another rookie, center Josh Jooris, started the third-period surge when he pounced on a loose puck and buried it past Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth for his 10th tally of the season. The tally at 9:05, off an assist from right winger Joe Colborne, put Calgary on top 2-1 and proved to be the fourth game-winning goal for Jooris.

Five minutes later, Colborne doubled the lead with his sixth of the season, and Gaudreau rounded out the scoring at 17:28 with his 15th.

“Playing with (left winger Jiri Hudler and center Sean Monahan), those are two skilled guys,” Gaudreau said. “It’s hard not to create offensive chances when you’re playing with two guys like that. I think we were making plays in the offensive zone. We played well tonight.”

The Flames were especially strong in the third period, which continues to be the best time for them. They are outscoring opponents by a 59-32 mark in the third period.

“I thought we had a great second period and really started taking it to them, just the bounces didn’t go our way,” Colborne said. “We came in here and said we had to just keep doing the same thing, and they started bouncing our way.”

The Sabres (14-31-3) lost in regulation for a franchise-record 12th consecutive outing.

“We’ve got to find ways to get out of this hole,” Buffalo right winger Brian Gionta said. “It was a good 40 minutes for us, but it shows our fragility there going into the third, losing it mentally, sitting back waiting for something bad to happen instead of initiating and trying to force things.”

The Sabres actually opened the scoring when right winger Chris Stewart netted a power-play goal midway through first period, which gives him goals in consecutive games and points in three straight outings.

However, Gaudreau evened the count a few minutes later with his first of the night, also coming on the power play.

That just set the stage for a third period in which Calgary dominated -- outshooting the visitors 15-2 -- or the Sabres crumbled, depending on your point of view.

“I wouldn’t say it’s lack of effort,” Stewart said. “We’ve just got to get mentally tough. You look at the last 11 games. We’ve been up in those games. We were in those games. It’s been the same story. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We’re going to Edmonton (on Thursday), and it’s a must-win game.”

Flames goalie Jonas Hiller made 17 saves for the win. Enroth stopped 27 shots.

NOTES: The Flames summoned a trio of players from the minors after the All-Star break, but none of them suited up to face the Sabres. LW Sven Baertschi, LW David Wolf and D Tyler Wotherspoon were all healthy scratches. Wolf, a free agent signee who was a standout in the German league for a few years, is awaiting his NHL debut. ... Sabres D Tyler Myers, who grew up in Calgary, played in his hometown for the first time in his six-year NHL career. He missed the last two visits to Calgary due to injury and illness. ... Sabres D Nikita Zadorov missed the game because he was late arriving back to the team from an All-Star break getaway to Dominican Republic and was bumped from his flight. The rookie was placed on the suspended list.