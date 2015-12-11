Flames edge Sabres, keep home streak alive

CALGARY, Alberta -- Center Sean Monahan didn’t want Calgary’s winning streak on home ice to end.

Monahan scored his second goal of the game in the third period and then assisted on the game winner by right winger Johnny Gaudreau with 4:50 to play in regulation as the Flames edged the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

“It wasn’t one of our best games but we found a way,” said Monahan, in regards to letting the Sabres back into the game in the third period. “When you make costly mistakes like that, it obviously hurts you, but right now we have that confidence in this room we’re going to come back in games and tonight we did it again.”

Center Markus Granlund also scored for the Flames (12-14-2), who won four straight games and eight in a row on home ice.

“These past four games, a lot of guys have stepped up,” said Gaudreau, who also had an assist for a two-point outing. “A lot of players are playing well right now. We’ve got to keep this going with our last home game (on Saturday) and find a way to win on the road.”

Making only his second start since Oct. 28, Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller stopped 27 of 30 shots he faced to improve his record to 3-4-0.

“One guy that deserves a lot of credit is Jonas Hiller,” said Calgary coach Bob Hartley, in regards to Hiller starting in place of Karri Ramo, who was too ill to play.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored all three goals for the Sabres (11-15-3), who lost their third straight game, all on the road.

“That’s special,” said Ristolainen of his first career hat trick. “That doesn’t happen often to me, so I take it, but we really need wins. We’ve got to find a way and do it together here.”

Sabres goalie Chad Johnson made 28 saves in a losing cause.

The Flames took the first four shots of the game on Johnson before Hiller was forced to make his first save just past the six-minute mark when he stood his ground to stop a snap shot by Sabres center Sam Reinhart.

Although the Sabres carried the majority of the play early in the second period, it was the Flames who opened the scoring when Monahan kicked a rebound to his stick before quickly snapping a shot past Johnson at 5:46.

The Flames then went up by a pair with just 7.1 second left in the middle frame when Granlund one-timed a nice backhand pass from defenseman Dougie Hamilton past Johnson.

“We’re giving up goals late in periods and that’s something you can’t do,” said Sabres left winger Evander Kane. “1-0 going into the third, you can live with that, especially being on the road against a team who’s been hot at home, but to give up that second goal obviously proved costly among with the others.”

The Sabres got back into the game thanks to a pair of power-play goals -- both times with Flames center Sam Bennett in the penalty box -- by Ristolainen 2:17 apart early in the third period.

Ristolainen’s point shot through traffic found its way into the top corner through traffic at 2:27 before the Finnish defender wristed another long shot through Hiller’s legs only three seconds into Bennett’s second penalty of the period.

The Flames then retook the lead at 9:25 of the third when Monahan one-timed a perfect cross-crease pass from right winger Johnny Gaudreau past Johnson.

Ristolainen completed his hat trick at 13:13 when he skated out from behind the net and banked a shot off Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman and through Hiller’s legs.

Gaudreau then emerged as the hero when he completed a give-and-go with Monahan by snapping a shot through Johnson’s five-hole.

“We made a couple nice passes back and forth and he found me,” said Gaudreau. “I just tried to rip it on net and found a way to put it in the net.”

NOTES: Although G Jonas Hiller missed Calgary’s morning skate due to illness, he was a surprise starter against the Sabres on Thursday night. University of Alberta Golden Bears G Luke Siemens took part in Calgary’s game-day skate in place of Hiller. ... Flames D Kris Russell sat out his third straight contest with an upper-body injury, while C/RW Jiri Hudler missed the game due to illness. Calgary’s other scratch was C Josh Jooris. ... Sabres G Chad Johnson, who grew up in Calgary as a Flames’ fan, made his first-ever NHL start at the Saddledome. ... Buffalo’s scratches were C Cal O‘Reilly and D Carlo Colaiacovo. ... Flames bench boss Bob Hartley coached his 890th game against the Sabres to move past Punch Imlach and into 31st place on the NHL’s all-time list of games coached. ... The Flames will wrap up their five-game homestand when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday.