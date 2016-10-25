Preview: Sabres at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers hope to bounce back from a road loss 24 hours earlier when they face off against the well-rested Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game homestand. Philadelphia ended a three-game winless streak with a 6-3 triumph against visiting Carolina on Saturday but was unable to build off it, dropping a 3-1 decision at Montreal two days later.

Two members of the Flyers extended their point streaks, however, as Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal and captain Claude Giroux notched an assist to stretch their runs to four and five games, respectively. Buffalo, which is wrapping up its four-game road trip during which it has gone 1-1-1, has had four days off since suffering a 2-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday. The Sabres' only tally was netted by the 21-year-old Nicholas Baptiste, who was playing in just the second contest of his NHL career. Goalie Anders Nilsson is expected to make his debut for Buffalo in his first NHL start since Feb. 7 with Edmonton as Robin Lehner recovers from an illness.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-2-1): Buffalo's offensive output has continued to decrease without two of its top forwards in the lineup as the team followed a 6-2 triumph at Edmonton in the opener of its trek by scoring three and one goal, respectively, in losses at Calgary and Vancouver. Jack Eichel, who finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy last campaign, has yet to make his season debut due to a high ankle sprain and Evander Kane has been sidelined since suffering cracked ribs in the Sabres' 2016-17 opener. Ryan O'Reilly leads the club with three goals while captain Brian Gionta and Matt Moulson have scored two apiece.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2-3-1): Wayne Simmonds was kept in check by Montreal on Monday, ending his goal-scoring streak at four games. Since being acquired from Los Angeles in June 2011, the 28-year-old tops Philadelphia in goals (136) and power-play tallies (62) while sharing the lead in game-winners (23). Voracek has collected three goals and four assists during his point streak while Giroux, who has yet to tally this season, has notched seven assists on his run.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres recalled G Linus Ullmark from Rochester of the American Hockey League to serve as Nilsson's backup.

2. Philadelphia has allowed the first goal in five consecutive contests.

3. Buffalo C Sam Reinhart is expected to skate on a line with LW Tyler Ennis and RW Zemgus Girgensons after playing left wing on a unit that included O'Reilly and RW Kyle Okposo in the team's first four games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Sabres 2