Flyers 4, Sabres 1: Matt Read scored twice as host Philadelphia extended its points streak to six games.

Vincent Lecavalier and Scott Hartnell added third-period goals while Steve Downie and Sean Couturier had a pair of assists apiece for the Flyers, who are 5-0-1 since dropping a 3-0 home decision to New Jersey on Nov. 7. Ray Emery preserved the victory with 29 saves.

Defenseman Tyler Myers had the lone goal for Buffalo, which dropped to 1-3-0 under interim head coach Ted Nolan. Ryan Miller stopped 42 shots in defeat.

Myers opened the scoring on a power play with 1:32 remaining in the first period, jamming a loose puck past Emery for his first goal against an Eastern Conference opponent since Feb. 26. Read evened things at 14:09 of the second, gathering Downie’s pass and firing a knuckler past the blocker of Miller.

Read put the Flyers ahead at 15:49 - and capped his first multi-goal game since Jan. 26 - after waiting alone in front for Miller to commit before lifting the puck over him. Lecavalier put the game away on a Flyers man advantage near the midway point of the third - blasting a shot from the top of the right circle that beat Miller up high. Hartnell capped the scoring with an empty netter for his third goal in four games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Buffalo carried a lead into the second period for the first time this season. ... The Sabres have surrendered 40 or more shots a league-high nine times, but Thursday marks the first occurrence with Nolan at the helm. ... Read nearly recorded the hat trick, but missed the empty net in the final minute with Miller on the bench for an extra attacker.