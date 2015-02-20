Sabres edge Flyers in shootout, end 4-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- The Buffalo Sabres finally found a way to win a one-goal game.

Right winger Brian Flynn scored the winning goal in a shootout, lifting the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Left winger Nicolas Deslauriers and right winger Brian Gionta scored regulation goals, and goaltender Michal Neuvirth made 36 saves for the Sabres (17-37-4). Buffalo lost each of its previous four games, all by one goal.

“We’ve been in those tight games a lot lately,” Gionta said. “We just come up on the wrong side. Good to be on the right side.”

Right wingers Ryan White and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia (24-23-11). The Flyers had their nine-game point streak snapped in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, and they couldn’t beat a team with the fewest points in the NHL on Thursday. Even so, they moved within six points of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“They’ve been playing pretty good hockey,” center Claude Giroux, the Flyers’ captain, said of the Sabres. “If you look all of their games were lost by one goal, they play a pretty tight game. But that isn’t an excuse. We need to find a way to get the two points.”

Voracek started the shootout by beating Neuvirth with a stutter-step before lifting the puck in. Gionta fired a shot off goalie Ray Emery’s glove and in.

Giroux mishandled the puck and couldn’t get a shot off. Philadelphia right winger Wayne Simmonds’ shot was stopped, and center Sean Couturier’s five-hole attempt was knocked away.

Emery stoned center Zemgus Girgensons and made a sprawling save on center Tyler Ennis, but Flynn got one through after a backhand-forehand move.

“It was a fun game,” Ennis said. “It was a battle. It was a lot of hits. You know I got hit a few times, but those are the fun games. It’s great to get a win and three out of four points on the road.”

Couturier had a short-handed breakaway in overtime but shot wide.

The Sabres appeared to score the go-ahead goal with 5:11 remaining in regulation, but Girgensons slapped the puck in with his glove, and the goal was immediately overturned.

Both teams scored in the each of the first two periods and were scoreless in the third.

Gionta fired in a rebound off right winger Torrey Mitchell’s shot to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead just 38 seconds into the second. Gionta’s sixth goal of the season was his 500th career point, making him the 49th American player to reach that plateau.

“It’s nice to get it behind you,” Gionta said. “It’s more about trying to get things on the right track here. Pushing the right way. Making sure we’re going the right way. Those things are nice. At the end of the day, wins are much better.”

Voracek scored just his second goal in 15 games to tie it at 2-2 near the midpoint of the second period. Simmonds’ shot bounced toward Voracek, who swatted it in for his 19th of the season.

Deslauriers gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 4:41 into the game when he wristed a shot past Emery. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen flipped the puck to Flynn, who passed it to Deslauriers in the slot. Deslauriers whacked at the puck and didn’t get all of it, but it trickled behind Emery for his fifth goal.

The Flyers tied it at 1 on White’s first goal since joining the team. Defenseman Braydon Coburn fired a shot off the board behind the net that caromed right to White, who flicked a wrister past Neuvirth.

Emery finished with 30 saves in regulation and overtime.

“I thought we played well,” Emery said. “It’s a game that we really want, especially at home. They got some weird bounces and their goalie made some saves, and you end up in a position where you’re in a shootout.”

NOTES: The Flyers inducted former D Eric Desjardins into their Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. Desjardins played 11 seasons in Philadelphia, and his 396 points rank second in team history for a defenseman. ... Injured Flyers G Steve Mason skated Wednesday after recently undergoing surgery to repair his right meniscus. “We’re right on schedule with what we were hoping for with recovery,” Mason said, adding that he is still a week or two away from playing in a game. ... The Flyers host the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. ... The Sabres host the New York Rangers on Friday night. ... The Flyers beat the Sabres in the teams’ previous two meetings this season. ... Flyers D Andrew MacDonald was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. ... Sabres D Tyson Strachan was a healthy scratch.