Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes face an uphill climb to keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive and will look to win back-to-back games for the first time in 6 1/2 weeks when they host the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The Hurricanes are sitting eight points back of Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and need to build on Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers. That ended a 10-game losing streak in the series and marked only the second win in nine games for Carolina.

The Sabres came out of the Olympic break by winning three straight and four of five, but they have nosedived since with three consecutive defeats during which they scored a total of two goals. Interim coach Ted Nolan attempted to send home a message during Wednesday’s practice session, making the players do wind sprints before walking away. “We didn’t put the effort in at the beginning of practice and habits are easy to form, good or bad,” Nolan said. “We have to avoid those bad habits and get them out early.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-38-8): Drew Stafford has been one of the few players producing of late for Buffalo, celebrating his 500th career game by scoring in Tuesday’s 4-1 home loss to Nashville. Stafford got off to a miserable start this season, scoring one goal in each of the first two months, but has picked up his game with eight tallies in the last 15 contests. “We need everyone going. We can’t have any passengers,” Stafford told the Buffalo News. “Forget where we are in the standings. We’re playing for pride. We’re playing to not be embarrassed out there. We’re not going to quick or mail it in.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (28-28-9): Jordan Staal stumbled through a dismal stretch where he managed only one goal and two assists in 18 games but he has come alive with two goals and five points in the last three contests. “I think he’s coming into his own, playing his best hockey since he’s been here,“ Carolina coach Kirk Muller told reporters. ”He’s become a power forward, taking the puck wide, going to the net.” The Hurricanes also received a lift in goal from Cam Ward, who registered his first victory since Dec. 31 and permitted fewer than three goals for the first time since Nov. 24.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has four goals and five assists in five meetings against Buffalo over the past two seasons.

2. After scoring a power-play goal in three straight games following the Olympic break, the Sabres are 1-for-14 with the man advantage in March.

3. Carolina has converted 1-of-33 power-play chances over the past nine games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Sabres 1