Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes

The number of winless teams in the National Hockey League will be reduced Tuesday as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Carolina Hurricanes for a matchup between clubs in search of their first victory. Buffalo suffered its third straight loss to start the season Monday, dropping a 5-1 decision to Anaheim at home. Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal for the Sabres, who have been outshot 131-57 overall and 44-12 by the Ducks.

Carolina hopes facing a team other than the New York Islanders will produce better results. The Hurricanes were swept in their season-opening home-and-home series, losing 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday before dropping a 4-3 decision in New York the following night. Already missing injured forwards Jeff Skinner and Jordan Staal, Carolina will be without captain Eric Staal on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-3-0): Buffalo’s offense has been woeful in the early going, registering a total of four goals in the first three games. Ennis and Zemgus Girgensons have accounted for all the tallies, netting two apiece, while Drew Stafford has assisted on three of them. The Sabres have struggled against the Hurricanes of late, losing five of the last six overall meetings and four in a row in Carolina.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-2-0): In addition to Eric Staal, Carolina will not have Patrick Dwyer in the lineup as the right wing is out with a lower-body injury. “We’re getting hit with some injuries right now, but you play through it, and away you go,” coach Bill Peters said. “That’s why you have guys down in the minors that are NHL players ready to go and help you out.” One such player for the Hurricanes is Zach Boychuk, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Drafted 14th overall by the Hurricanes in 2008, Boychuk has registered nine goals and 15 assists in 96 NHL games with Carolina, Pittsburgh and Nashville.

2. Sabres LW Marcus Foligno missed Monday’s game due to an undisclosed injury, but coach Ted Nolan hopes he’ll be available against the Hurricanes.

3. Carolina will not play at home again until Nov. 1, as it ends the month with a five-game road trip that begins Thursday against the New York Rangers.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Hurricanes 2