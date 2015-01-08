Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes

Offense figures to be at a premium when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the league. The Hurricanes, who are buried in last place in the Eastern Conference with three fewer points than Buffalo, had their bid for a three-game winning streak thwarted in a 3-2 loss at Nashville on Tuesday. It marked the 17th time in 18 games that Carolina was limited to two goals or fewer.

After a brief resurgence from mid-November to mid-December, the Sabres are in another tailspin with nine losses in their last 10 games (1-8-1). Mired in the basement of the Atlantic Division, Buffalo has unraveled during a five-game losing streak - managing a total of five goals and failing to score more than once in its last four. “We’re not playing within our system,” defenseman Tyler Myers said. “I think it all comes down to preparation.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-24-3): Buffalo and Carolina are in the mix for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, leading to talk of whether the teams would be better off losing in order to snag prime prospects Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel. “I’ve said this from the start of year and I still believe it,” Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges said. “Our focus is not getting the top draft pick. Never in my life have I ever heard of losing on purpose. That’s a joke to even think about.” Second-leading scorer Drew Stafford is expected back after a one-game absence.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (12-24-4): Captain Eric Staal has been the only consistent offensive threat with four goals in the last five games, including the 300th of his career Tuesday to boost his team-high total to 11. The Hurricanes also received a rare lift from their power play, converting on 2-of-3 chances against the Predators following a 1-for-19 stretch over the previous eight games. “It’s nice to get the power play going,” forward Jordan Staal said. “We’re going to need that down the stretch.”

2. Eric Staal has 13 goals and 37 points in 38 games versus the Sabres.

3. Buffalo has been outscored 9-0 in the first period of the last three games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Sabres 1