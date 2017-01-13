FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes
January 14, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 7 months ago

Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL's best home teams over the last two months and aim to continue their dominance at PNC Arena when they continue a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Carolina won its final five home contests in November and proceeded to go 5-0-1 in its own building in December before beginning this month with a 3-1 loss to visiting New Jersey.

The Hurricanes have not let that setback derail them, however, as 19-year-old rookie Sebastian Aho capped his second career two-goal performance with the overtime winner against Boston in the opener of the homestand on Sunday before Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner each recorded a tally and two assists in a 5-3 triumph over Columbus two nights later. Buffalo had its month-opening four-game point streak halted Thursday as it dropped a 4-2 decision at Tampa Bay. Evander Kane scored his 11th goal to pull within one of Kyle Okposo for the team lead while power-play specialist Matt Moulson netted his ninth tally overall this season but just second at even strength. Carolina is looking to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after limiting Buffalo to a total of two goals in a pair of victories last month.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE SABRES (16-16-9): Anders Nilsson could make his second start in two nights - and third straight overall - as Robin Lehner did not accompany the team on its brief two-game road trip due to a bout with the flu. Linus Ullmark, who went 8-10-2 as a rookie last season, is serving as Nilsson's backup while Lehner recovers. Friday may mark the return of Tyler Ennis, who has not played since Nov. 7 due to groin surgery.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-15-7): Elias Lindholm enters Friday with a season high-tying four-game point streak after notching an assist against the Blue Jackets in his return to the lineup. The 22-year-old Swedish center, who had missed five games with an upper-body injury, has collected two goals and three assists during his run. Andrej Nestrasil, who has recorded a goal and four assists in 18 contests this season, cleared waivers and was assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League earlier this week.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes G Cam Ward's next appearance will be his 600th in the NHL, Skinner needs one point to reach 300 for his career and D Ron Hainsey is two shy of 200 assists.

2. Buffalo said goodbye to C Derek Grant, who was claimed off waivers by Nashville on Wednesday after recording three assists in 35 games this season.

3. Carolina D Justin Faulk was selected to represent the team at the All-Star Game later this month.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 5, Sabres 2

