Hurricanes stomp Sabres with rare offensive surge

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes experienced the unusual situation of answering questions about all their goals after Thursday night’s game.

It was a welcome dialogue for a team often stumbling on offense.

Four players scored second-period goals for the Hurricanes, including three in a 79-second stretch, in a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena.

“It has been talked about a lot here, the lack of offensive punch,” said center Eric Staal, the Carolina team captain. “It’s good to see some offense.”

The Hurricanes notched more than two goals for only the second time since late November, winning the matchup between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Center Jeff Skinner began the scoring at 4:52 of the second period before forwards Jiri Tlusty, Staal and Victor Rash provided the rapid-fire tallies. Center Riley Nash added a third-period goal.

“A couple of good bounces for us, a couple of pucks went off bodies, but you work for those,” Skinner said. “It’s nice to get those in. Hopefully, we can build off it.”

The Hurricanes (13-24-4) won for the third time in four games.

Buffalo center Philip Varone supplied his first and second goals of the season in his second NHL game this season, but the Sabres (14-25-3) were stuck with their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

“We’re just not doing the little things,” Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers said. “It’s got to change if we want to turn the tide.”

Goalie Cam Ward posted 18 saves for Carolina. With his 11th win of the season, he eclipsed his total from last season, when injuries limited him to 30 games.

Ward said he senses the Hurricanes making collective progress.

“When everyone is confident, that’s when everyone is at their best,” he said.

Carolina coach Bill Peters said generating more finishing touches at the offensive end is a much-needed component for his team.

“As far as offense is concerned, I hope this is foreshadowing (things to come) and we can get going and score some goals,” Peters said.

Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth made 26 saves.

Buffalo allowed five or more goals for the fourth time in six games.

“When we get scored on, the heads go down and the body language (shows),” Myers said. “There are times in the game when it looks like we don’t want to get in there. ... We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Tlusty’s go-ahead goal came with two seconds remaining on a five-on-three power play. His shot from in front of Enroth was partially blocked, but the puck trickled into the net at 13:50 of the middle period, putting Carolina in front 2-1.

Tlusty hadn’t scored since Nov. 28, a span of 11 games without a goal because he also missed a couple of weeks with an injury.

Staal followed 53 seconds later when he delivered the puck from behind the net and it bounced off a defenseman’s foot.

Twenty-six seconds after Staal produced, Rask’s goal came on a redirect of defenseman Ron Hainsey’s entry.

The Hurricanes scored first when Skinner snapped a seven-game pointless streak with his ninth goal of the season. He had the easy part after right winger Alexander Semin set him up with a pass on the left side of the slot.

“It has been a bit of a struggle for a little while,” Skinner said of the scoring slump.

Buffalo responded in 59 seconds when Varone broke away in after a neutral-zone turnover, finding enough room to slide the puck past defenseman John-Michael Liles.

Varone’s second goal came on an awkward-looking redirect with 11:43 remaining. It developed off defenseman Tyler Strachan’s blast.

Less than two minutes later, Nash answered for the Hurricanes by battling for position in front of the net. Defenseman Justin Faulk picked up his second assist of the game, joining defenseman Ryan Murphy with that distinction.

NOTES: RW Drew Stafford, who is tied for second on Buffalo’s scoring list this season with 20 points, missed the game because he didn’t return in time after the birth of his first child. He was out for the second game in a row. ... Carolina LW Zach Boychuk and D Michal Jordan cleared waivers and were assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. ... C Andrej Nestrasil was assigned to Charlotte after he was activated from injured reserve. He missed nearly a month with an upper-body injury. ... D John-Michael Liles was back in Carolina’s lineup after a five-game absence caused by what was called an illness. ... The Sabres complete a four-game road swing Friday night at Tampa Bay. Carolina visits St. Louis on Saturday.