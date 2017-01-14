Skinner scores 2 as 'Canes defeat Sabres

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A few glitches aren't enough to distract the Carolina Hurricanes these days.

They keep finding ways to navigate through rough patches, particularly on home ice.

Jeff Skinner scored two goals in a 55-second span as the Hurricanes overcame an inconsistent beginning to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night at PNC Arena.

"You never want to get off to a bad start," Skinner said. "But when things aren't going well, you can find a way to get the job done. (Goalie Cam Ward) does a great job of keeping us in it."

Brock McGinn also scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who are 13-1-1 in their last 15 home games. Carolina's Victor Rask had a goal as well.

In a game that had uneven segments, the Hurricanes ended up on the better end most of the time.

"We got some good momentum swings," said Carolina coach Bill Peters, who was rewarded on his 52nd birthday. "We have the ability to get it back now. I don't think we did before. We know there's going to be pushback."

William Carrier and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo, which lost all three meetings with Carolina this season.

Ward made 36 saves in his 18th consecutive start for the Hurricanes (20-15-7), who trailed 1-0 after the first period for the second game in a row. Carolina has won four of its last five games overall.

Skinner has a team-high 17 goals, including four in six games this month. He reached 300 career points with his first goal and later added a third-period assist.

Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson, who played his fourth game this month after playing in a total of three games in December, finished with 33 saves.

Buffalo (16-17-9) has lost on back-to-back nights after a four-game points streak.

"We're playing a quick team, a fast team," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "They use it to their advantage and showed their speed, showed their puck movement and caught us in situations. Especially in the second period, (they're) playing with the puck and managing the puck."

The Hurricanes led 3-2 after two periods following an offensive flurry in the second period.

The Sabres scored first when Carrier took a pass from Ryan O'Reilly, who gained possession on Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin's turnover just 4:24 into the game.

"We came in here after the first period knowing that wasn't our best start to a game," McGinn said.

The Hurricanes got rolling with three goals in the opening seven minutes of the second period.

"Got taught a bit of a lesson in the second period with the long change and not being able to get off the ice," Bylsma said. "In both cases, their best player ends up with the puck on his stick."

The Hurricanes pulled even 1:48 into the period on Skinner's shot from the left side. Nilsson appeared in position to make the stop, but his attempt for a glove save failed.

Skinner came down the right side after collecting the puck at the blue line for his second goal, with the Sabres failing to catch him. This goal came 55 seconds after the first one.

Nilsson stopped Elias Lindholm's shot but failed to control the puck, allowing McGinn to swoop in and a deliver a back-handed shot for the tally. McGinn has scored in consecutive games.

Gionta made it 3-2 on a short-handed goal. Ward's attempt to clear the puck behind the net backfired when Gionta retrieved it and converted before Ward could get back in position.

"Just when you thought Christmas was over, I was in a giving mood with another gift," Ward said.

NOTES: This was the third and final meeting of the season between the teams. The Hurricanes won the first two last month. ... This marked the 600th NHL game, all with Carolina, for G Cam Ward. ... For Sabres D Zach Bogosian, this was his 500th career game. ... Hurricanes D Brett Pesce played despite missing the morning skate with an undisclosed ailment. ... Buffalo G Robin Lehner was scratched for the third game in a row because of illness. ... The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday against the New York Islanders to end a four-game homestand. ... Buffalo plays next at home Monday against Dallas.