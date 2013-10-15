Preview: Sabres at Islanders

One day after another anemic offensive performance at home, the Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday still in search of their first victory. Buffalo has scored just seven goals in its first seven games and is 0-3-0 in road contests. The Sabres will set a franchise record for the worst start to a season if they fail to defeat New York.

The Islanders are coming off consecutive 3-2 road losses but looked strong in their last home game - a 6-1 triumph over the Phoenix Coyotes. New York is showing good scoring depth early on, with 10 different goal-scorers thus far. As long as veteran goaltender Evgeni Nabokov maintains his quality of play, the Islanders look like a team that finally is maturing into a contender.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-6-1): Mikhail Grigorenko, Buffalo’s first selection in the 2012 draft, was a healthy scratch last Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and has yet to record a point this season. Defenseman Tyler Myers, the team’s first-round pick in 2008 who is entering the second season of a seven-year, $38.5-million contract, has been similarly disappointing, posting a minus-7 rating with no points. Goaltender Ryan Miller has been the only bright spot for the Sabres, recording a 2.29 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four starts.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (2-2-1): Michael Grabner is usually a goal-scorer, but he leads the team in points in an unusual fashion with two tallies and five assists in his first five games after registering just five assists in 45 contests last season. Captain John Tavares has three goals and three assists to go with a team-leading 18 shots. Matt Moulson has just one goal in his first five games as he enters the final season of his three-year, $9.4 million deal having scored at least 30 tallies in each of the last three full campaigns (and 15 during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season).

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo went seven games without a victory to start both the 1990-91 and 1999-2000 seasons.

2. Tavares has 15 points in 15 career games against the Sabres.

3. Buffalo is 2-for-25 on the power play.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Sabres 1