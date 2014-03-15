Preview: Sabres at Islanders

The Buffalo Sabres carry their four-game losing skid to Long Island for a visit with the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Islanders suffered a 4-3 loss to San Jose on Friday to fall to 2-8-1 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum since their last regulation home victory, which bodes well for a hapless Sabres team. Buffalo has managed just four goals on its losing streak.Anders Nilsson could be in net for New York after Evgeni Nabokov faced his former team on Friday, while Michal Neuvirth is expected in net for the Sabres. Buffalo won its previous visit to Long Island with a 4-3 shootout decision on Oct. 15. The Sabres and the Islanders both occupy the basement of their respective divisions, meaning the playoff implications of this matchup are non-existent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-39-8): Tyler Ennis and Drew Stafford each have three goals this month, but Cody Hodgson and Marcus Foligno are the only other Buffalo players with tallies. Newly acquired Chris Stewart will miss at least four more weeks with an ankle injury. He is joined by Zemgus Girgensons and Torrey Mitchell on the injured list, leaving the Sabres with little forward depth.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (25-34-9): Michael Grabner has missed five games and is out indefinitely with a concussion. Rookie Anders Lee has six goals and three assists in eight games since being recalled and recorded a goal and an assist on the top line on Friday. Nabokov has allowed 16 goals in four starts this month, while Nilsson has permitted 12 in his last 10 periods of action.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders are 1-2-3 in their last six meetings with Buffalo.

2. Ennis leads the Sabres with 11 goals and 16 points on the road.

3. After Saturday’s tilt, New York hosts Minnesota and Columbus to wrap up a four-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Sabres 1