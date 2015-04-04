Preview: Sabres at Islanders

The New York Islanders attempt to clinch a postseason berth when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. New York, which enters the contest even in points with second-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division, can secure a spot in the playoffs with a victory over Buffalo and a regulation win over Ottawa by the Capitals.

The Islanders’ recent struggles continued Thursday as they squandered a two-goal lead in the third period en route to a 4-3 shootout loss at Columbus. With the setback, New York fell to 2-6-2 in its last 10 contests. Buffalo also is coming off a game in which it watched a third-period advantage disappear, as it rallied from a two-goal deficit to take the lead before Chicago captain Jonathan Toews scored twice in a 47-second span late in the final session to hand the Sabres a crushing 4-3 loss. The Islanders earned three points over the first two contests of the three-game season series, falling in a shootout on Dec. 27 before edging the Sabres 3-2 on Feb. 8 - with both games taking place in Buffalo.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SABRES (22-48-8): Marcus Foligno ended his 23-game goal-scoring drought in impressive fashion Friday as he posted his second two-goal performance of the season. The 23-year-old also tallied twice on Oct. 14 at Carolina. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returned from a one-game absence due to the flu to register three assists for his first career three-point effort.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (45-27-6): Captain John Tavares has bounced back from a stretch during which it recorded just two points in eight games, as he has registered a goal and four assists over his last two contests. The 24-year-old is tied with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin for second in the league with 79 points - one behind Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby. Ryan Strome is benefiting from playing on Tavares’ line as he enters Saturday with a four-game point streak during which he has notched two goals and two assists.

OVERTIME

1. Tavares is two points shy of matching his career high set in 2011-12.

2. Buffalo was without former Islanders LW Matt Moulson (illness) and D Mike Weber (undisclosed) against the Blackhawks.

3. Sabres captain Brian Gionta has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 10 games and has notched four two-point performances over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Sabres 2