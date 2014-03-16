Islanders 4, Sabres 1: Rookie netminder Anders Nilsson made 33 saves to lead New York to its first home regulation victory since Jan. 6.Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist while Frans Nielsen and Ryan Strome also scored for the Islanders, who won at home for the third time in 12 games (3-8-1). Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky added three assists and Cal Clutterbuck scored into an empty net.

Tyler Ennis had the lone reply for Buffalo, which lost its fifth consecutive game. Jhonas Enroth stopped 34 shots for the Sabres.

Okposo picked up the secondary assist on Nielsen’s goal - a shot from the left side boards that eluded Enroth 3:31 into the contest. Okposo added his 27th goal of the season with a quick shot from the slot on a power play with 2:36 remaining in the first period.

Ennis got the Sabres on the board 56 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal of his own, stuffing the puck home on the doorstep. Strome restored New York’s two-goal advantage by putting in his own rebound on a rush 39 seconds after Ennis’ tally and Clutterbuck put the game away with an empty net goal in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nilsson has won two of his last three starts. … Buffalo has scored a total of five goals during its losing skid. … Ennis leads the Sabres with 12 goals and 17 points on the road.