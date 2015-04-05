Shutout moves Islanders closer to playoffs

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders fans who were chanting “WE WANT PLAYOFFS!” as the penultimate regular-season home game at Nassau Coliseum wound down Saturday night are almost certainly going to get their wish.

And thanks to the Ottawa Senators, the Islanders and their fans might even get an extra playoff game at the soon-to-be shuttered arena.

The Islanders didn’t clinch a postseason berth Saturday when they beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170. But New York moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division half an hour later after the Senators beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime.

The Islanders (46-27-6) are a point ahead of the Capitals. The second-place finisher in each division has the home-ice advantage for the conference quarterfinals.

“You get home ice, it’s nice to sleep in your own bed (and) play here,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said shortly before the Senators-Capitals result became final. “We want to get in the best possible position we can.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Islanders

Because of the Senators’ win, the Islanders’ magic number for ensuring at least two playoff games at the Coliseum -- which they are leaving for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next season -- remained at two.

New York, which doesn’t play again until visiting the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, could clinch as early as Sunday if the Senators lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Last couple games we’ve been saying we control our destiny,” said Islanders center Brock Nelson, who scored the first of New York’s two third-period goals. “So we just want to go out there and take as many points as we can get. It’s good that we got the two today. Now we’ve got to get ready again.”

As close as the Islanders are to a playoff spot and potential home ice in the first round, they are also just three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, who occupy the two wild-card spots.

“If you look around the league, it’s amazing the races that are going on in the East and the West,” Capuano said. “So you can’t control that. You can control what you can control. And that’s all we’re focused on right now.”

Nelson admitted it was a bit disappointing to not clinch at the Coliseum on Saturday when nine Islanders alumni were honored before the game as part of “Decades Night.” The Islanders don’t play at home again until the regular-season finale next Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Just clinching is huge,” Nelson said. “But definitely would have been fun to do it in front of the fans, give them a little (extra) bit of excitement. But they’ve been great all year. If it does happen on the road, they’ll be fired up when we get back.”

Right winger Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Islanders, who won for just the fifth time in their last 15 games (5-6-4). New York killed two penalties in the final half of the second period and the first minute of the third period before Nelson and center Nikolay Kulemin scored less than five minutes apart.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped all 21 shots he faced in his sixth shutout of the season.

The Sabres (22-39-8) lost for the 14th time in their last 17 games (3-11-3) to ensure they’d remain at least two points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes in the “race” for last place in the NHL and a guaranteed top-two spot in the draft.

Goalie Andrey Makarov made 33 saves for the Sabres in his NHL debut.

“He wasn’t afraid,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said of the 21-year-old. “He looked like a very confident young man.”

NOTES: The Islanders’ first captain, Ed Westfall, led the nine Islanders alumni onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop. Westfall dropped the puck with Garry Howatt, Butch Goring, Ken Morrow, Bobby Nystrom, Pierre Turgeon, Steve Webb, Shawn Bates and Eric Cairns behind him. ... The Islanders scratched D Calvin de Haan, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner, C Tyler Kennedy and RW Colin McDonald. ... Islanders G Jaroslav Halak is one shutout shy of tying his career high, set while he played for the St. Louis Blues in 2010-11. ... The Sabres finished 31-36-9-3 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at Nassau Coliseum. ... A pair of ex-Islanders, LW Matt Moulson (illness) and G Chad Johnson (lower body injury), were among the Sabres’ scratches. Buffalo also scratched RW Jerry D‘Amigo (upper body), G Matt Hackett (undisclosed) and D Mike Weber (undisclosed). ... Sabres G Andrey Makarov made his NHL debut in his fourth stint with Buffalo. He was recalled from Rochester of the AHL twice last April and once last month.