Preview: Sabres at Jets

As the Buffalo Sabres continue their forgettable season, Ryan Miller remains focused - and for good reason. Miller, who is expected to be in goal when the Sabres visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, has performed well despite playing on the NHL’s worst team. A likely candidate for a return role with the United States Olympic team, Miller was rewarded Monday when he was named the NHL’s Second Star on the Week after a 2-0-1 performance.

Miller is 4-0-1 in his last five starts, but Buffalo has the fewest points with 26 and scores a league-worst 1.69 goals per game - the only team averaging less than two. The Jets are out of playoff position in the Western Conference, but have won two straight following their 2-1 victory in overtime at Colorado on Sunday. Winnipeg also has a hot goaltender in Al Montoya, who has won three straight starts while wresting away playing time from struggling Ondrej Pavelec.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), MSG Buffalo

ABOUT THE SABRES (11-24-4): Miller likely be joined on the U.S. team by Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick and Detroit’s Jimmy Howard, and could emerge as the No. 1 choice should Quick not regain his top form following a groin injury. Miller made 49 saves in Buffalo’s 2-1 shootout victory over Washington on Sunday. “Olympics or not, he’s going to play like that no matter what,” right wing Drew Stafford said. “If I‘m picking the team, he’s my guy, but I‘m a little biased on that end.”

ABOUT THE JETS (18-18-5): The play of Montoya has created a difficult situation for coach Claude Noel, who said Pavelec is “our go-to goalie” prior to giving Montoya the start against Colorado. Pavelec, though, is 11-16-4 with a 3.03 goals against average and .902 save percentage while Montoya is 7-2-1, 2.02, .929. Right wing Blake Wheeler leads Winnipeg with 14 points in December, including Sunday’s winning goal at 4:58 of the extra session - his 10th tally of the month.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo skated to a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Dec. 17 behind 25 saves by Miller and third-period goals by LWs Marcus Foligno, Matt Moulson and Matt Ellis to snap a six-game loss streak against the Jets.

2. Winnipeg Ds Mark Stuart (lower body) and Zach Bogosian (flu) were back in the lineup against Colorado after missing the previous game.

3. The under is 6-1 in the last seven encounters between the Jets and Sabres, but the over is 4-0 in Winnipeg’s last four home games.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Sabres 2